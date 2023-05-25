Journal Files

May 31, 1844

Dentistry — It will be noticed by referring to the advertisements, that Dr. Baynes, Surgeon Dentist, has returned to Belfast, after a short absence. During his former stay here, he enjoyed extensive practice, and gave uniform satisfaction, in many instances where great skill is required, as well as in ordinary dental operations. We can confidently recommend him to all who may require for their teeth—or for their gums, which have no teeth—the aid of a skillful dentist.

Special Collections, Belfast Free Library

Sharon Pietryka is the Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the Belfast Free Library. She compiles "Journal Files" from archival holdings.

