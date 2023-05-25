Dentistry — It will be noticed by referring to the advertisements, that Dr. Baynes, Surgeon Dentist, has returned to Belfast, after a short absence. During his former stay here, he enjoyed extensive practice, and gave uniform satisfaction, in many instances where great skill is required, as well as in ordinary dental operations. We can confidently recommend him to all who may require for their teeth—or for their gums, which have no teeth—the aid of a skillful dentist.
May 25, 1855
Severe Loss by Fire —We learn that on Tuesday night, the store of John Crawford & Co., at Belmont, was destroyed by fire. The loss in goods was, as we learn, some $4000, but partially insured. Also, the town records of Belmont were destroyed. Mr. Crawford is a young man, much esteemed by those who have had business or other relations with him, and his loss will be regretted by his friends as deeply as by himself. Mr. Alexander, the other member of the firm, is not personally known to us, but we learn that he is like Mr. Crawford, deserving of whatever public sympathy attaches to a worthy young man who meets with an unforeseen and unavoidable disaster. We hope soon to see the firm upon a good footing, and carrying on their business as usual.
Music on the Common.—The Cornet Band will, on stated evenings during the warm season, favor our citizens with their choice music, on the common. Of course, something must pay for instruments and the salary of the leader, to say nothing of the time of the members. There will be a paper handed round for subscriptions.
May 31, 1888
Several citizens who are interested in vessels and commerce generally, say that a lighthouse is much needed at the entrance to our harbor. A light on Patterson’s Point or on Steele’s ledge, would be a guide to mariners making our harbor in the night.
Mr. Stimpson, who has started a slipper factory in Hall’s foundry building, left for Boston Monday with a large number of samples. Mr. Stimpson has set up a number of machines, has a competent slipper maker, and is ready for business. The Samples were very handsome and no doubt he will find ready sales for his goods.
May 25, 1911
Several autos have changed hands recently, J. L. Perry has sold his touring car to Wm. H. McIntosh and will buy a new Elmore; Charles N. Black, who sold his Maxwell to Dr. W. L. West, has bargained for a 50-horse power Elmore, and Walter Nash has sold his car to Roy E. Copeland of Morrill.
The gasoline tank was moved last week from just above the lower bridge to the Standard Oil property at the foot of Main Street and placed on elevated brick piers alongside the oil tank.
