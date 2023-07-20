July 26, 1883
These are busy days on the Spiritualist’s grounds at Verona, known as Temple Park. One cottage has been completed and painted and others are going up, with lumber on the ground for more. The site is a lovely one.
The towns of Morrill and Waldo each received a new hearse the past week.
H. C. Pitcher began moving his new boiler to the Curtis farm Saturday. It is a 70-horse locomotive boiler and weighs seven tons. When loaded on a jigger it was high and top-heavy and had to be handled with care. Ten horses were used and it was moved from the depot to High street near the court house Saturday. It was started again Tuesday and crossed the bridge and was hauled up the McCrillis hill all right. When near the farm of Rev. Wm. Vaughan the wagon slewed on the damp clay of the road, and when it stopped the momentum crushed one wheel of the jigger. Work was necessarily stopped until a new wheel could be secured.
July 22, 1933
Three store breaks in Searsport occurred some time Monday night when the stores of “Honest John” Soffayer, clothing dealer in the Black block, the Nation Wide Store, Leslie Whitcomb proprietor, and George Littlefield’s radio shop were entered and various articles taken. The lock on the Eno pool room door was tampered with, but the thieves were frightened away by a light flashed from a window in a residence in the rear of the building.
Mr. Soffayer estimates his loss from goods taken at $300. In the Whitcomb store the cash drawer was forced and a few dollars taken. Some quantities of canned goods and cigarettes were carried off. Two radios were stolen from the Littlefield radio store.
July 23, 1953
Irate citizens of Belfast–alarmed at the thought of losing the Maine Broiler Festival to Portland or Augusta–this week went to work to prove that the big chicken barbecue should remain in Belfast, the state’s broiler capital.
In answer to a charge that Belfast does not have enough overnight accommodations to handle the poultrymen who come to the Friday meetings of the festival and stay over for the chicken dinner on Saturday, the Belfast Jaycees started to work on a survey to find just how many people could be handled in the Belfast area.
The Junior Chamber of Commerce visited every tourist cabin, home and motel from Lincolnville to Stockton Springs, within 15-mile radius of Belfast, and found that at least 2,000 people could be accommodated.
July 26, 1973
As grocery bills continue their upward surge, more and more people are becoming hooked on seafood as a tasty alternative to high-cost meat. The flavor and nutritional values of seafood are being enjoyed by an increasing number of Americans who are discovering fish is a boon for sorely battered household budgets.
Compiled from archival holdings by Sharon Pietryka, Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the Belfast Free Library.
Special Collections, Belfast Free Library
