Journal Files

Aug. 2, 1900

The committees of the Old Home Week Association met according to adjournment, Monday evening, and continued the work of preparing for the celebration. Messrs. Poor and Sibley reported informally in regard to a conference with the Belfast Improvement Society, the officers and members of which are fully in accord with the committee and are willing and anxious to help in every way possible. An informal discussion was held in regard to the floral features of the parade, the carriages, floats, etc., and Messrs. Sibley and Wilson were instructed to arrange for the same. F. W. Pote was instructed to make such arrangements as he thinks proper in regard to the bicycle parade. Mr. Williamson reported that he had received 130 more copies of the Governor’s invitations, and that they are being sent out as fast as the completed addresses of absent people can be learned. President Poor reported that he is in correspondence with the Brooks Band in regard to appearing in the parade; also that he has written to the commanding officers of the squadron in regard to the marines appearing in the procession.

Tags

Special Collections, Belfast Free Library

Recommended for you