The committees of the Old Home Week Association met according to adjournment, Monday evening, and continued the work of preparing for the celebration. Messrs. Poor and Sibley reported informally in regard to a conference with the Belfast Improvement Society, the officers and members of which are fully in accord with the committee and are willing and anxious to help in every way possible. An informal discussion was held in regard to the floral features of the parade, the carriages, floats, etc., and Messrs. Sibley and Wilson were instructed to arrange for the same. F. W. Pote was instructed to make such arrangements as he thinks proper in regard to the bicycle parade. Mr. Williamson reported that he had received 130 more copies of the Governor’s invitations, and that they are being sent out as fast as the completed addresses of absent people can be learned. President Poor reported that he is in correspondence with the Brooks Band in regard to appearing in the parade; also that he has written to the commanding officers of the squadron in regard to the marines appearing in the procession.
July 30, 1925
George Herberts of Waldo has started a young orchard with almost 6000 root grafts planted last year and this. A year ago Mr. Herberts set out more than 700 of these grafts consisting of Wealthys, Gravenstines, Wolfe Rivers and McIntosh. This spring he planted more than 5000 Wolfe Rivers, McIntosh, Delicious, Northern Spys, Starks, and Greenings.
The latter grafts were planted in May and will be left in the ground until a year from this fall, when they will be taken up, stored in cellar for winter and will be planted the next spring as two year old whips. The 700 planted last year will be taken in this fall and set out again next spring. These root grafts will begin bearing five to seven years after they have been set out as two year olds. About 10 years is allowed to bring the trees into full bearing.
July 27, 1950
The Junior Chamber of Commerce will oppose the Belfast American Legion on Monday night at 8:30 at the Governor Anderson Field in a rousing feast of spills and bruises known as Donkey Baseball. The game will be played under flood lights.
Donkeyball is played in much the same way as ordinary softball except that the players must do all their running and fielding from the backs of stubborn and often obnoxious donkeys. The players may dismount to bat and field but they must keep the reins in hand at all times.
July 31, 1975
CB’s (Cultural Betterment for Belfast) President Robert Coller predicts that the second annual Belfast Street Fair will provide an even better experience for the community than did last year’s.
The fair takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 1, 2, and 3. It will feature indoor and outdoor displays of fine arts and fine crafts, musical events, lobsterboat and sailing races, suppers, puppet show, exhibits at the newly-opened Belfast Museum, plant sales, demonstrations, strolling musicians, snack bars and a special exhibit of prize winning paintings.
Compiled from archival holdings by Sharon Pietryka, Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the Belfast Free Library.