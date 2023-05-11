Journal Files

May 12, 1830

A Mistake.—Three or four days ago one of our farmers living about two miles from this village, feeling rather unwell concluded he would take some physic; accordingly he prepared, as he thought, a good sound portion of salts—in about ten minutes after swallowing them, he felt extremely unwell, and on examining the paper from which he took the medicine, found that instead of salts he had prepared and taken a portion of Salt Petre—the Doctor was immediately called, and arrived just in season to administer a preventative, and throw off the uncomfortable dose. We give this account as we heard it, & presume it is correct. Hardly a week passes without some account of mistakes like this reaching us. We mention it as warning to all, against accidents of this kind.

Special Collections, Belfast Free Library

Sharon Pietryka is the Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the Belfast Free Library. She compiles "Journal Files" from archival holdings.

Recommended for you