A Mistake.—Three or four days ago one of our farmers living about two miles from this village, feeling rather unwell concluded he would take some physic; accordingly he prepared, as he thought, a good sound portion of salts—in about ten minutes after swallowing them, he felt extremely unwell, and on examining the paper from which he took the medicine, found that instead of salts he had prepared and taken a portion of Salt Petre—the Doctor was immediately called, and arrived just in season to administer a preventative, and throw off the uncomfortable dose. We give this account as we heard it, & presume it is correct. Hardly a week passes without some account of mistakes like this reaching us. We mention it as warning to all, against accidents of this kind.
May 17, 1850
“Alhambra Saloon.”—We should have noticed the opening of this prince of saloons, at No. 3 Granite Block, Maine st. A noble salmon was served up there in fine style on Tuesday. The proprietors will offer to our citizens and strangers, all the delicacies of the season, served in a style not to be excelled, we venture to say, at any like establishment in the state. The ladies saloon connected with the Alhambra will be opened soon.
May 12, 1870
The new spring hat has appeared in this region. About a dozen of the most scrupulously proper young men (in matters of dress) simultaneously came out with the new tile on Friday. While they were parading the Row, arrayed in the glossy headgear, there marched part a procession of jokers, who were crowned with the queerest lot of ancient hats ever beholden—looking as though there had been a general garret delivery. Old revolutionary bell-teazers were there—white hats with narrow rims and aspiring crowns—sou’-westers—Quaker broad-brims—military chapeaux—and all and every style of the past fifty years. There was immense laughter on the occasion.
May 17, 1900
The regular meeting of the Belfast Nature Club was held in the High School room Monday evening, and although the weather was stormy there was a good attendance. Rev. J. M. Leighton gave an interesting talk on “The Trees of Our City Streets.” Every tree, he said, is different from every other tree, and there are probably not two trees in the world that are exactly alike. This feature is a most interesting study. Even trees of the same species, which appear alike, will be found on examination to possess many differences.
May 13, 1920
Books for Everybody Campaign. The American Library Association is continuing the work started as war service by plans to extend library advantages to soldiers and sailors in the service, people of isolated settlements and everyone needing books for educational purposes. The fund to be raised in the whole country is $2,000,000, of which $5,000 is the quota for Maine and $50 the amount for Belfast. The Belfast Free Library is the agency having charge of this subscription and friends of the library and those benefitted by library books will be asked to contribute.
Compiled from archival holdings by Sharon Pietryka, Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the Belfast Free Library.