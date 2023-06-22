Journal Files

June 26, 1890

The Wheelmen. Belfast bicyclers are exchanging their tall wheels for safetys. Mr. George Priest has a new Columbia, Mr. Edmond Wilson has ordered a Columbia safety, Messrs. Samuel Adams and Wm. M. Thayer have each ordered a new Victor, and Sherman Swift a New Mail. Geo. Trussell and Roland Carter have each bought a Crescent safety.

