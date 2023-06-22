The Wheelmen. Belfast bicyclers are exchanging their tall wheels for safetys. Mr. George Priest has a new Columbia, Mr. Edmond Wilson has ordered a Columbia safety, Messrs. Samuel Adams and Wm. M. Thayer have each ordered a new Victor, and Sherman Swift a New Mail. Geo. Trussell and Roland Carter have each bought a Crescent safety.
June 23, 1910
Bad Roads. A man who has driven about the city and suburbs of late says that he never saw the roads in worse condition at this season of the year than at present. Northport avenue is certainly very unsightly, due to the use of the road machine last year, when the graveled way was covered with mud from the ditches. During the recent wet weather this mud was cut up into ruts and then the sun and wind hardened the surface and the result can be better imagined than described.
June 26, 1930
Belfast Vote Shows Wet in Journal Prohibition Poll Up to the Present
Fourteen Towns in Early Returns Favor Enforcement, Nine for Repeal and Two Tied–Totals Favor Enforcement–1,001 Votes in First Week’s Ballot
According to the early returns received in The Journal’s straw vote on Prohibition, Belfast is Wet by nine votes. The total for Enforcement is 178 votes, for Repeal, 187 and for Modification, 96. This makes a total of 283 votes for a change in the present law, comprising the Eighteenth Amendment and Volstead Act, against 178 for the law as it stands…Most of the towns show the largest vote in favor of the Amendment, that is for Enforcement, but in a great many of the towns the vote in favor of Modification when added to the vote for Repeal makes a larger total than for Enforcement, indicating that there is a considerable opinion in favor of at least some change in the present law.
June 22, 1950
City Council Votes to Repair The Upper Bridge…Judge Doak appeared as representative for residents of the east side who are anxious to have the Upper Bridge repaired and made passable. The Judge declared that these people are now forced to go far out of their way in order to come to Belfast from their homes. The Upper Bridge, which has been in existence 149 years, has been impassible for several months due to a small number of damaged pilings. City Manager Wyman estimated that these could be repaired for $600.
Judge Doak stated that the repairs would not inflict any cost on tax payers as the Jane Otis Fund, a Trust Fund left by the late Mrs. Otis to be used for maintenance of the bridge, now contains better than $3000. The Council voted to make the needed repairs and work will probably begin on the fourth or fifth of July.
June 25, 1970
Morrill Inferno—The general store at Morrill was completely destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon despite efforts of firemen from five Waldo County Fire Departments. The store was a landmark in the center of Morrill and had had many owners since it was built more than 50 years ago by George Edmunds. At one time the store was owned by Berry Brothers who built an addition to the original store and it was reported that the fire started in this section.
Compiled from archival holdings by Sharon Pietryka, Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the facBelfast Free Library.