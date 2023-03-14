The thunder and sharp lightning noticed here on Monday night, the 11th inst, was unusual for the season of the year, and seems to have extended throughout New England, and struck in many places.— In St. George in this State it unroofed a dwelling house and instantly killed a woman therein, also an ox in a barn near by— in Belmont it struck a barn and killed an ox— in Portsmouth N. H. it struck two dwelling houses in different parts of town but without bodily injury to any person, altho’ it was so near one lady who was writing it is said to have tore off the sole of her shoe, that was on her foot.
March 19, 1852
Ship Defiance, 1695 tons, (the largest we think ever built in Maine,) was launched at Rockland, 6th inst. She was built by Deacon George Thomas. Thousands were present at the launching. The owners of the Defiance ought to get the government to accept her as a part of the contingent navy, (a la Collins and his associates,) and to receive a bonus of some $200,000 a year, for having built a ship which helps to give us our supremacy over the English commercial marine.
March 21, 1872
Business was lively about the depot on Monday. Three vessels were unloading corn to go by the road to Bangor, besides one cargo in the stream, and one below. Three packets were unloading merchandise from Boston. Two vessels was loading for Baltimore, and one for Boston. On Tuesday there were twelve car loads of freight went out.
The matter of our city schools caused much interest the past week. At a large and excited meeting of the district on the 13th, it was voted to abolish the Select School, and divide the pupils between the Grammer and the High Schools. The principal reason given was that the schools, which are expensively kept upon the graded system, are inadequately attended.
Counterfeit $20 bills on the National Bank of Commerce, New York, are circulating in this vicinity.
March 17, 1892
Last week the Dana Sarsaparilla company sold 156 gross of medicine, or 22,464 bottles. The sales of pills are constantly increasing. Last week the company ordered 1,000,000 pills from the factory of Park Davis, Detroit, Michigan. This will make 2,500,000 pills ordered since January. The formula is sent to a pill factory where they are turned out in large numbers.
Let us have a Condensed Milk Factory. A man was in Belfast last week selling shares in the Aroostook Condensed Milk Company, and met with success, disposing of a number of shares. This company propose to erect five factories for condensed milk, placing them in different parts of the State. Hon. L. C. Libby, of Burnham, is interested in the matter. We suggest that one of the factories be located at Belfast. We have an excellent farming country near us, where an unlimited number of cows can be kept, help is plentiful, and our shipping facilities, either by land or water, are unsurpassed. Let us have a condensed milk factory in Belfast.
Compiled from archival holdings by Sharon Pietryka, Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the Belfast Free Library.