Journal Files

March 22, 1832

The thunder and sharp lightning noticed here on Monday night, the 11th inst, was unusual for the season of the year, and seems to have extended throughout New England, and struck in many places.— In St. George in this State it unroofed a dwelling house and instantly killed a woman therein, also an ox in a barn near by— in Belmont it struck a barn and killed an ox— in Portsmouth N. H. it struck two dwelling houses in different parts of town but without bodily injury to any person, altho’ it was so near one lady who was writing it is said to have tore off the sole of her shoe, that was on her foot.

Recommended for you