Aug. 26, 1875
A great many localities complain of mosquitoes. We haven’t seen one in Belfast this year.
The sewer, that connects with the main drainage at Cross street, and runs to the waters of the bay, is completed and pronounced by all an excellent job.
Aug. 28, 1890
The submarine cable of the Western Union Telegraph Company at the lower bridge in this city was out of order, and Monday Mr. A. Leavett, foreman of repairs, and Mr. John Dolloff came here and laid a new cable.
A young man recently called for a glass of soda water in a Belfast drug store, and the roguish clerk seeing at a glance that it was his first order of the kind, drew him a glass of plain soda. The young man, after several attempts, and with a wry face, swallowed about half the dose, when the clerk with a smile said “Oh perhaps you would like some syrup in it, but you did not say.” Another glass was prepared, which was more palatable. The next time that young man orders soda he will know what to call for.
Aug. 24, 1905
A good story is told of a Waldo county man and the autos. He was jogging along a country road when one of the “devil wagons” came up behind him. His horse took fright, and went into the ditch and across a field before he could be got under control. He had just got back into the road and was pursuing his journey when he heard another auto coming. This time he got out and held his horse by the head and as the auto went by he remarked: “These darned horses are a heap of trouble, aint they.” The tourists, who had no doubt expected a torrent of abuse, laughed hard and long as they whizzed by.
There is one horse in Belfast that is not frightened by automobiles— or anything else for that matter— and he is owned by Mr. C. F. Thompson. The other evening Mr. Thompson was seated in his wagon at the corner of Main and High streets with the reins thrown over the dasher, when an automobile was seen coming down High street. Bystanders warned him of its approach but he sat quite unconcerned without touching the reins. As the auto went by the horse simply raised his head and looked at it— he was without blinders— but did not move in his tracks.
Aug. 26, 1920
Our New Bridge. Bridge street hill in East Belfast is a veritable beehive of business and is the construction end of the new bridge being built by Cyr Brothers of Waterville. Three large Somes Sound granite bulkheads are in position and look solid enough to hold for ages. The concrete is now being run into the forms over this structure. It seems like an immense amount of work, but the contractors have the most modern machinery, power and appliances and have had like experiences at bridge building. Sand is found in the city’s gravel pit near by and not far distant is rock in abundance on the Rogers hill. Robert M. Robbins is conducting a convenient and safe ferry in his little power boat. He leaves a large float at the wharf on the Railroad dock and connects with a long walk built out over the flats at the old rag wharf, so-called, in East Belfast. He makes regular trips every half hour, or oftener if necessary.
