Journal Files

Sept. 10, 1841

Dr. Richard Moody delivered an excellent address, on Monday evening last, to an attentive and interested audience. The previous one was delivered by Albert Bingham, Esq., which highly pleased all who heard it. The members of the Independent Temperance Society, by thus delivering addresses, will effect much good to themselves and others. The ladies, we are pleased to hear, have taken hold of the work and signed a pledge to forward the great and good work all in their power. When are they found wanting to aid the cause of virtue and humanity? We shall publish next week an account of the temperance celebration in Camden, which is crowded out this week.

Tags

Special Collections, Belfast Free Library

Recommended for you