Dr. Richard Moody delivered an excellent address, on Monday evening last, to an attentive and interested audience. The previous one was delivered by Albert Bingham, Esq., which highly pleased all who heard it. The members of the Independent Temperance Society, by thus delivering addresses, will effect much good to themselves and others. The ladies, we are pleased to hear, have taken hold of the work and signed a pledge to forward the great and good work all in their power. When are they found wanting to aid the cause of virtue and humanity? We shall publish next week an account of the temperance celebration in Camden, which is crowded out this week.
Sept. 10, 1868
The man who walks the tight rope, pushes a wheel barrow over it and cooks and eats his dinner on the same perilous perch, was in our city on Friday, and went through his performances in the square.
Sept. 13, 1883
On Friday afternoon about fifty of our citizens indulged in an old fashioned clambake on the shore of the bay at the Poor cottage between Belfast and Searsport. A foundation of rocks was built upon which for two hours a smart wood fire burned. The embers were then cleared away, the clams spread out on the hot rocks, and a liberal quantity of green corn and eggs placed on top, which were covered over by a cloth. Sliced potatoes were placed on the cloth and in turn were covered by another cloth. The whole was then covered with sea weed to keep in the steam. To make a bake entirely successful it should be covered so closely that no steam can escape. This makes the clams tender and juicy. The bake was allowed to remain one hour. During this interval the company indulged in pitching quoits and other games. The Poor cottage is located at the little cove at the mouth of the Houston stream.
Sept. 13, 1906
The skating rink will open in Belfast Opera House next Saturday evening and will continue on every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evening. A new feature this season will be dancing in the enclosure in the middle of the floor, with hurdy gurdy music. Admission, 10 cents to all; skates 15 cents; Dancing, 15 cents; ladies to dance free.
Sept. 7, 1939
The Belfast Information Booth closed Saturday, Sept. 2, after eight weeks of activity. While, owing to outside circumstances, the calls are somewhat lower in number, it is felt that important help was offered and many difficulties straightened out, for a great many tourists. Some of the helps include, looking up and locating old friends, and in this line a knowledge of people in the vicinity is of great help, adequate supplies of information as to trains, ferries, camping, bathing, fishing, boarding, eating, airplane schedules, stores and garages, theatres, and very many questions as to boat trips in this section. As usual, many inquiries were received here in regard to the Provinces, the Gaspe, Cabot Trail, and the Maritime in general.
