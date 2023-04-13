April 19, 1850
Spring dresses, for ladies, are now chiefly composed of damask silk, and more antique bonnets are made of thierry velvet. The high corsage, showing the chemisette, is still in favor.
The Beard.—To allow the entire beard to grow is allowed by numerous medical authorities to be the most effectual safeguard against sore throat, bronchitis, or pulmonary complaints. If some congregations would allow ministers to imitate Peter and Paul in the matter of wearing their beards, they would be saved hundreds of dollars which they now expend in sending their pastors to Europe.
April 15, 1875
Clearing the Harbor. The sum of $300 was subscribed last week by the business men of Belfast for the purpose of clearing the ice from our harbor, and Mr. Frank Bickford undertook the job for that sum. Work was commenced Monday morning, half a mile below the Camp Ground with a gang of seventeen men. A channel is to be cut large enough to permit vessels to pass in and out. The mode of operation is to cut a canal upon one side two feet in width, sinking the ice in that space, and one single cut upon the other side of the channel. These cuts at the starting point were nearly three-quarters of a mile apart, but approach nearer together as they advance, thus leaving the piece to go out wedge shaped. Ice plows are used somewhat, but the larger part of the labor is done with saws. The ice is eighteen inches in thickness, but very soft, the saws cutting through it easily. They average one mile and a quarter per day, and on Tuesday evening were above the batteries. The ice between the cuts is divided into cakes and detached from each other, but have been held in their place by the easterly wind blowing up the bay. It is thought with a northerly wind and an ebb tide the whole amount will go out.
The high wind on Wednesday forenoon caused the ice to move, and the first day’s cutting went out. The ice has broken the entire length from Searsport to its outer edge, and swung over to the Long Island shore and jammed there. Bickford resumed work in the afternoon, and the probability is to-day he will be off McGilvery’s yard.
April 19, 1900
The spring openings of millinery were all held last week, and were largely attended despite the inclement weather. A great change is noticed from former years in the subdued and delicate shades which have taken the place of bright colors and striking contrasts, the former showing to the best advantage the artistic skill of the milliners in producing harmonious combinations. The whole birds of former years are conspicuous by their absence, and there is a marked increase in the crop of cherries, grapes and other fruit. There are other minor changes, and on the whole we think the millinery displays were never more beautiful nor more artistic than now.
April 19, 1923
Mrs. Cecil Clay, Belfast’s newly appointed health officer, has been making plans for a thorough clean up of some of the sections in the city where there are no sewer connections and where dilapidated houses are rented. She has already taken action to have some either repaired or closed as they are not fit for occupancy. Monday Mrs. Clay began at the Phoenix House, and visited every home including tenement houses on the section below High to the water front, ending with Main street. She is said she found conditions even worse than she had anticipated. She is also a member of the State Board and intends to take the matter up with them and have a State officer come here in the near future.
Compiled from archival holdings by Sharon Pietryka, Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the Belfast Free Library.