Aug. 6, 1858

Belfast Gas Works.—We understand that since the organization of this company, which we noticed a few days since, contracts have been made with responsible parties to construct these works and light the gas by the 20th of October next. The lot selected for the works is on the corner of Washington and Market streets. This would seem to settle the question that our city, at no distant day, is to have the convenience and luxury of gas light, and that our citizens may, at once, make their preparations for enjoying it. Arrangements are already made for the piping of houses, stores, &c., so that nothing is wanting to the attainment of a comfort so long desired by our citizens.