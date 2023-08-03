Belfast Gas Works.—We understand that since the organization of this company, which we noticed a few days since, contracts have been made with responsible parties to construct these works and light the gas by the 20th of October next. The lot selected for the works is on the corner of Washington and Market streets. This would seem to settle the question that our city, at no distant day, is to have the convenience and luxury of gas light, and that our citizens may, at once, make their preparations for enjoying it. Arrangements are already made for the piping of houses, stores, &c., so that nothing is wanting to the attainment of a comfort so long desired by our citizens.
Aug. 9, 1888
Nineteen vessels have been hauled out on the Merchants marine railway in this city this season. This year’s business will largely exceed any previous year. The business increases as the facilities for taking out and repairing vessels here become better known.
The city fountains have been erected and are in daily use. The one at the corner of Church and Franklin streets is for men, horses and dogs. The other fountains have been placed at the junction of Church and High streets, opposite the Phoenix House, and on Cross street, near Main.
Aug. 8, 1918
Many Belfast residents received letters Monday from the boys who are in the service in France, and while the messages were a few weeks old they brought much cheer to those who have been waiting for them for several weeks.
Mr. and Mrs. Ben Hazeltine have received a letter from their second son, Lieut. Frank D. Hazeltine, now in France, but the letter was written before he was wounded so they have no more definite news in regard to him.
Aug. 5, 1948
The William C. Farnsworth Museum will open in Rockland, August 15, the gift of the late Lucy C. Farnsworth to the people of her native city and the Penobscot Bay section of the coast. Built at a cost of more than a half million dollars, it has an endowment for maintenance of $900,000.
Intended to be the cultural center of the whole coastal region, it is equipped with every facility for art classes, exhibits, a theatre, galleries and ample space for club meetings and community events.
Aug. 3, 1978
Eva’s Corner Grocery Changing Corners
When Eva Snowman closes the doors of her Corner Grocery at the corner of Main and High Street Sunday night, a Belfast institution will die.
For surely as much or more than any of the city’s public buildings, this downtown convenience store of 27 years has been an institution—a part of many poultry night shift workers’ regular routine, a haven for youngsters who needed a sympathetic ear, even a regular stop for visiting seamen who could count on Eva to decipher their sign language gestures and provide the items they wanted to buy.
On Monday, she’ll reopen her store, this time at the corner of Route 52 and the Back Belmont Road, but she admits it won’t be quite the same.
Compiled from archival holdings by Sharon Pietryka, Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the Belfast Free Library.