Journey of the Spirit

“Silence is God’s first language. Everything else is a poor translation.” So wrote the 13th century Persian poet Rumi, noting the inadequacy of words and images to fully capture the essence of personal encounters with the spiritual reality many of us call God, the Spirit, the Holy, the Sacred, or the Divine. The experience of wonder, awe, compassion and grace is beyond words to capture. Even so, we summon the languages of the arts, nature, and human experience to draw attention to those experiences, like a finger pointing toward the moon. And poor translation or not, Rumi managed to craft exquisite spiritual poetry that touches the soul and is still beloved and read today.

On Wednesdays this past month, the Greater Bay Area Ministerium’s Lenten Lunches at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Belfast demonstrated how music, art, acts of caring, as well as poetry, can all be vehicles for encountering or expressing the spiritual, the sacred or the holy. Each week members of the ecumenical faith community in Waldo County came together to share lunch and conversation and to hear presentations by local area ministers. The theme of the series was “Encountering the Spirit through the Arts and the World Around Us.”

Recommended for you