“Silence is God’s first language. Everything else is a poor translation.” So wrote the 13th century Persian poet Rumi, noting the inadequacy of words and images to fully capture the essence of personal encounters with the spiritual reality many of us call God, the Spirit, the Holy, the Sacred, or the Divine. The experience of wonder, awe, compassion and grace is beyond words to capture. Even so, we summon the languages of the arts, nature, and human experience to draw attention to those experiences, like a finger pointing toward the moon. And poor translation or not, Rumi managed to craft exquisite spiritual poetry that touches the soul and is still beloved and read today.
On Wednesdays this past month, the Greater Bay Area Ministerium’s Lenten Lunches at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church in Belfast demonstrated how music, art, acts of caring, as well as poetry, can all be vehicles for encountering or expressing the spiritual, the sacred or the holy. Each week members of the ecumenical faith community in Waldo County came together to share lunch and conversation and to hear presentations by local area ministers. The theme of the series was “Encountering the Spirit through the Arts and the World Around Us.”
Sometimes when words fail us, we turn to music, a language that touches the heart directly. Sound, melody, rhythm, harmony and discord have the power to move us to tears, to give voice to our deepest longings, to comfort our suffering, or cause the heart to swell. The Rev. Vicki Sirotta led us in a musical exploration of how melody and harmony can shape our feelings. She had us sing a familiar Christmas carol, “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” to two different tunes, contrasting how each melody shaped our emotional reaction to the words, joy and gladness in one instance, longing and hope in the other. Table discussion invited sharing on how music played a part in our worship, our spiritual lives, and in our emotional response to words and story.
If, as Rumi says, “Silence is God’s first Language,” the silences in our lives can feed us spiritually if we open ourselves to them. Methodist Deacon Julie Daley offered her own moving story of encountering God in silence and images, inviting us to reflect on silence in our own lives. At table, participants shared their own varied experience of encountering the Spirit or God through silence.
The Rev. Jean Ashland, ecumenical chaplain at Waldo County General Hospital, led us into a time of deep sharing and reflection on encountering and holding the Spirit during times of grief and loss. We were all moved by the vulnerability in the stories shared by our lunch companions, many of them strangers to us before we gathered.
Poetry lovingly stretches words and images to capture, hold and express the inexpressible. The Rev. Amy Fiorilli, minister of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Belfast, shared and offered us multiple examples of poetry that captured the divine or the Spirit. Words of Mary Oliver, David Whyte, Rainer Maria Rilke, Ada Limon, Joy Harjo, Amanda Gorman, Walt Whitman, and of course Rumi, were shared out loud and around the tables, confirming the power of poetry to capture and convey that part of our spiritual lives that so often goes unexpressed.
This Lenten Lunch series, by now a beloved GBAM tradition, affirmed that gathering men and women around a table to share a meal, deep conversation, vulnerability and experience, is itself an invitation to experience the sacred in our midst. When two or more gather in the name of the Holy One, we know that the Spirit is there among us, waiting to encounter us.
The Rev. Bob Johansen is a retired parish minister and spiritual director who previously served churches in the United Church of Christ and the Unitarian Universalist Association in Massachusetts. He lives in Belfast.