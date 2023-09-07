Journey of the Spirit

When we hear the word addiction or read about it in the paper, we may think of those who are caught up in the cycle of opioids and other illicit drugs. And the statistics are sobering: There were 140 overdoses in Maine in the first three months of 2023, of which 39 were fatal.

But addiction is a much larger topic than illicit drug use. Do we eat the whole box of chocolate chip cookies when we’re feeling stressed? Does that six-pack of beer look really enticing after a long day of work? Do you use cannabis to short-circuit feeling sad or angry? Or, are you at the gym seven days a week to avoid the stresses at home? Can we tell when our habitual responses to stress slide into the realm of addiction?

Waldo County General Hospital Chaplain

