When we hear the word addiction or read about it in the paper, we may think of those who are caught up in the cycle of opioids and other illicit drugs. And the statistics are sobering: There were 140 overdoses in Maine in the first three months of 2023, of which 39 were fatal.
But addiction is a much larger topic than illicit drug use. Do we eat the whole box of chocolate chip cookies when we’re feeling stressed? Does that six-pack of beer look really enticing after a long day of work? Do you use cannabis to short-circuit feeling sad or angry? Or, are you at the gym seven days a week to avoid the stresses at home? Can we tell when our habitual responses to stress slide into the realm of addiction?
September is National Recovery Month to address awareness of substance use and mental health disorders. But this month, it’s also a good idea to look at our own habits and stresses to see how we can support ourselves and lead a more healthy life.
There are many stressors in the world today that can lend to habitual and sometimes harmful responses for each of us. These stressors can range from everyday matters like paying our bills, illness, managing work and family life; or more intensive issues such as war, climate change, and political unrest. Common responses to such events may range from excessive use of electronics, overeating, disrupted sleep, violent behavior, or ingestion of drugs and alcohol.
What happens physically when we’re stressed? The sympathetic nervous system (flight/fight/freeze) can change our calm waves to stormy seas. To even out the "high seas," we can engage the parasympathetic nervous system in some calming responses (slow breathing, pausing) so those ocean waves can smooth out. But if we don’t take care of ourselves, the stormy waves become the new normal and we go up from there. As we know, the detriments to our health from chronic stress have been well documented in the medical field.
When stress, especially chronic stress, emerges in your life, what are your common or habitual responses? Perhaps start with generating a list of things that are not going well or challenges in your life. Then contemplate, what are my most frequent responses to these difficulties or stress in my life? Does your list of your "usual responses" include things that inspire you or supportive connections that enrich your life to offer a sense of calm or ease? Or do you slide into choices that are less healthy or harmful?
What are some response options to care for our nervous system when stress or challenge is present? One option could be feeding the five senses of the body. This can generate a calming response to our nerves. So think of sound, sight, smell, hearing and touch. A relaxation response can manifest in the body when we listen to music, spend time out in nature, take in the smell of the ocean or the land after rain, pet our dog/cat, or hug a loved one. Or simply pausing and taking some slow breaths helps; this could include a short meditation or some simple stretches. What would you add to your list of favorites in these five senses?
Generate a list of relaxing strategies. What works for you? If there is tension in your body, or you have a stomachache, headache, or emotional upset, check your list. What would be most helpful now?
Also, know that you are not alone. As Mr. Rogers would say: Look for the helpers, they are there. This could be a friend to walk/bike with, a counselor, your pastor, personal trainer, a support group, or joining a meditation group.
For this September, let’s hold in mind those who are in recovery from substance use and mental health disorders, offering them our love and support. Keep in mind that handling our negative feelings with care and acceptance can lead to recovery in life for each of us. We can heal together.
This year in Waldo County, the Waldo County Recovery Committee (composed of local providers, clinicians/coaches, and community entities, including GBAM) will be sponsoring two events in honor of National Recovery Month:
● A vigil to honor those who have died related to substance use or mental health disorders and to celebrate those who remain on the road to recovery. Date and location will be Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the First Church in Belfast, UCC, 8 Court St.
● A Celebration Picnic with food, games, music and support resource information on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Belfast Boathouse green.
All are welcome!
GBAM, an interfaith group, envisions a world in which faith unites, rather than divides people. It gathers monthly to support one another and our community. The group can be reached at 338-4482 or on its Facebook page, GBAM – Greater Bay Area Ministerium.