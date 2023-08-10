Journey of the Spirit

There is a deep loneliness among us, whether triggered by, or merely brought into sharper focus by, the pandemic, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, sociologists like Robert Putnam (author of "Bowling Alone"), and many others who have highlighted the decrease in social connection, social capital and friendship in 21st-century America. We may have hundreds of Facebook friends and lots of acquaintances, but many of us have fewer real friendships.

Missing for many of us is a friend with whom we can share one of the most intimate parts of ourselves — our spiritual lives. To paraphrase John Dewey, we don’t grow from experience but from reflecting on experience; it is through sharing, conversation and reflection that we are able to deepen our understanding of what gives our lives ultimate meaning. For this, we need a soul companion or spiritual friend, what in Celtic tradition is called an Anam cara or “soul friend.”

Tags

Waldo County General Hospital Chaplain

