There is a deep loneliness among us, whether triggered by, or merely brought into sharper focus by, the pandemic, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, sociologists like Robert Putnam (author of "Bowling Alone"), and many others who have highlighted the decrease in social connection, social capital and friendship in 21st-century America. We may have hundreds of Facebook friends and lots of acquaintances, but many of us have fewer real friendships.
Missing for many of us is a friend with whom we can share one of the most intimate parts of ourselves — our spiritual lives. To paraphrase John Dewey, we don’t grow from experience but from reflecting on experience; it is through sharing, conversation and reflection that we are able to deepen our understanding of what gives our lives ultimate meaning. For this, we need a soul companion or spiritual friend, what in Celtic tradition is called an Anam cara or “soul friend.”
Spiritual friendship is equal parts intentional presence, deep listening, thoughtful questioning, and allowing space for wondering together. It is a sacred relationship of support, encouragement, honesty and love.
We may have buddies or pals we can share our excitement with when our team pulls out an upset victory. But do we have a friend with whom we can share the deep sense of awe sparked by a sunrise of dazzling beauty, or a whale breaching suddenly in front of us? Do we have a friend to sit with us in silence, simply appreciating the magic of that moment, gently inviting us to reflect on the emotions arising within us, or wondering aloud with us whether “God’s fingerprints” just might be on the occurrence?
When life seems to no longer make sense, when tragic events happen to loved ones and people who deserve better, who will share in our grappling for understanding? Do we have a friend who will listen as we ask the deepest questions of all about life and death? About the meaning of our lives and the point of it all? Even if we have a shoulder to cry on, certainly no small thing, do we have friends who will sit with us in our moments of despair when things feel hopeless, when all feels lost, allowing the silence and their presence to speak unfilled by platitudes and shallow assurances?
We find ourselves craving that deep connection we may or may not have experienced previously, friendship with a person who knows us deeply, both our strengths and our limitations, and always wants what’s best for us. Not long ago I was struggling with a sticky interpersonal issue taking up a lot of my energy and goodwill. My spiritual mentor, who has known me for many years, offered me this insight, saying, “Feel free to accept or disregard what I see here, but this is a spiritual issue. You want this person to be other than she is. She has been that way for 70 years and is deeply invested in being that way. You are stuck, wanting her to be different than she is.”
As soon as he said it, I realized he was right. That person’s behavior was deeply ingrained and was never likely to change. I, however, had the ability to see her for who she was, accept her behavior, even if I didn’t like it, and change my response to her. My spiritual mentor knew me well enough to help me get unstuck from a situation in which the only control I had was over myself and my own expectations. I felt free to move on.
The fortunate among us might find such a soul friend in our partner, a childhood friend, a family member, a teacher, a member of the clergy, a mentor, or someone with whom we have shared a life changing experience. Others might seek out a spiritual director or spiritual companion, a sacred relationship of spiritual nurture and support to deepen our spiritual lives.
To find and develop such a friendship means taking risks, showing our vulnerability, revealing our most intimate feelings. It can feel awkward, and clumsy, especially when our expectations aren’t met right away. And yet, it is worth pursuing. For those of us who choose to walk a spiritual path, it is difficult, if not impossible, to do so alone. The word companion derives from the Latin, meaning someone who shares bread with us. A soul friend, an Anam cara or spiritual companion, is one with whom we share the sacred bread of life, the Spirit in whom we live and breathe and have our very being.
The Rev. Bob Johansen is a retired parish minister and spiritual director. He is ordained in the United Church of Christ and has served churches in the UCC and the UUA.
