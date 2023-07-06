It is July, the month of vacation. Maine has been a premier vacation destination for many years and “Vacationland” has been the slogan on Maine license plates. I have lived here in Maine only for three years and three years have not been long enough to explore the beauty and the variety of Maine.
This year, it seems the season of summer came a little late. Until late June, the weather was still chilly and the people still wore long jackets and long pants. I even had to run the heater during the night at home, which was very unusual for me. This unusual weather, however, has not stopped people from visiting many places in Maine for their vacation this year. Also, artists, writers, and musicians have been drawn to Maine for many years for inspiration for their works. For many, Maine has been a wonderful destination for vacation and inspiration. Why do you think people visit Maine, especially during the summer? What attracts them to Maine?
There are obviously so many reasons why people are attracted to Maine. Gorgeous coastal views, pine-tall forests, beautiful trails, granite mountains, creative and inspirational artworks, and wonderful seafood, including lobsters, and shopping places for sure, you name it.
Maine is renowned for its beautiful sights and wonderful foods and arts but what I want to point out is its unique sound of summer, the sound of inspiration, the sound of healing, and the sound of refreshment. The sound of the wild birds, as Maine is home to many species, the sound of ocean waves, the sound of a breeze in the woods, and the sound of people celebrating their vacation and enjoying their friends and family fill the environment of Maine. During summer, all kinds of beautiful sounds attract people from across the nation and even from foreign countries.
Yes, Maine has its own unique and beautiful sound in summer. I am sure this is a true gift from the nature of Maine, a gift that not only heals people’s heavy-laden hearts and frustrated feelings, but also refreshes and relaxes their bodies, minds, and souls, which means a lot to them as they live in a rapidly changing and stressful society. It also inspires people to be more generous and kinder as their hearts and minds are overflown with the beautiful sounds of nature.
As we live here in Maine, we often take the sounds of nature for granted and forget how blessed we are, and how powerful it is in our lives. This year, I hope many more people pay a little more attention to the sounds of Maine. We have no doubt that as we pay attention to nature, it will pay us back with good benefits. As we listen carefully to the sounds of nature in Maine, I am sure we will be paid back with healing, inspiration, refreshment, and relaxation. The sounds of nature can do wonders to the human body, mind, and soul.
Here is one old saying from the Bible. “My son (and my daughter), pay attention to what I say; turn your ear to my words. -- Proverbs 4:20.
For me, the sounds that we have here in Maine are godly sounds which heal me, inspire me, and even connect me to God as I believe God speaks through the sounds of nature. As I hear the chirping sound of birds, the leaves whistling in the breeze, and the sound of ocean waves, I feel nature tells me that I am fine, and everything will be OK. Soon, my frustrations, worries, and stress mean nothing to me. And I give thanks to the nature and to God who created the beautiful nature, not only here in Maine, but also in the world.
This summer, I encourage you to listen carefully to the sounds (the voice of God) from nature in Maine. You may experience that the sounds of nature will not only heal, inspire, refresh and relax you, but also help to be more conscious and more connected to your family, your community, and your God as well.
The Rev. Seongmoon Ahn is the minister at Belfast United Methodist Church. Born in South Korea, he was ordained in 2018 and came to Belfast UMC in July 2020. Journey of the Spirit is a monthly column written by members of the Greater Bay Area Ministerium.