It is July, the month of vacation. Maine has been a premier vacation destination for many years and “Vacationland” has been the slogan on Maine license plates. I have lived here in Maine only for three years and three years have not been long enough to explore the beauty and the variety of Maine.

This year, it seems the season of summer came a little late. Until late June, the weather was still chilly and the people still wore long jackets and long pants. I even had to run the heater during the night at home, which was very unusual for me. This unusual weather, however, has not stopped people from visiting many places in Maine for their vacation this year. Also, artists, writers, and musicians have been drawn to Maine for many years for inspiration for their works. For many, Maine has been a wonderful destination for vacation and inspiration. Why do you think people visit Maine, especially during the summer? What attracts them to Maine?

