Livery keepers now use odometers; stone cutters working all hands on; an auto appears on Church street
March 23, 1860
There is now manufactured a little instrument called an Odometer, which attached to the axle of a carriage, will register accurately the distance driven. Livery keepers use them considerably, and in many cases the individuals who go off for a drive of five or ten miles, and take twenty, are brought up “with a round turn” by this contrivance, and often to their great astonishment.
March 25, 1880The city clock stopped at quarter to 8 yesterday morning— wearied out by the storm, perhaps.
American inventive genius has produced a good many wonderful things, but until it supplies a paint brush that won’t shed hairs like an old horse in spring time, a good many people, at this season of year, will not give it unmixed praise. Such a brush would greatly diminish the volume of profanity which burdens the air while spring painting is going on, and would naturally lighten the labors of the missionary. Please think it over, Mr. Edison.
March 29, 1900Harrison, Wood & Co. recently added four experienced stone cutters to their crew and are working all hands on full time, with a large number of orders ahead. The new work includes a sarcophagus for Wm. A. Swift of Belfast; cottage monument for Ezra A. Carpenter of Brooks; a sarcophagus for Mrs. Pitman of Appleton; granite rails and a marble tablet for Capt. R. T. Emery of Belfast, and several smaller jobs. The large and handsome monument for Ex-Mayor J. M. Fletcher is nearly ready to set.
The photographic views of New England scenery at the Belfast Free Library are attracting a good deal of interest and it is well worth a visit to the library to examine them. There are 100 views, numbered and catalogued, all of them showing the natural effects with no retouching of the negatives. The photographs are furnished by the Boston & Maine R. R. Co. for the Library Art Club.
March 25, 1920An auto made its appearance on Church street Wednesday afternoon and was evidently going home from a garage.
The Belfast Band concert and confetti ball in the Armory last Friday evening was a most delightful occasion and the net proceeds were about $200. There was a record crowd in attendance. The concert, J. Lee Patterson, director, contained many of the old-time favorites and popular selections. Charles F. Hammons, the Band soloist, was encored again and again, and responded with smiles. The ball opened about 9 o’clock with music by McKeen’s orchestra. The showers and squalls of confetti and colored streamers were an animated sight. The spectators in the balcony entered into the sport and threw immense quantities on the heads of the dancers. A large dry goods box of confetti was sold in a very short time and was soon lodged on the dancers. The Board of Health issued an order before the dance that no confetti could be picked up from the floor to throw, and the order was willingly complied with.
Compiled from archival holdings by Sharon Pietryka, Reference & Special Collections Librarian at the Belfast Free Library.