MONTVILLE — In a deed dated April 28, Friends of Haystack Mountain L3C purchased the 57-acre mountain property from Allen’s Blueberry Freezer Inc. of Ellsworth for permanent preservation and continued public use. The group paid $420,000 to prevent development of the tract.

FOHM announced the purchase in a press release May 5, but cautioned that fund-raising "must continue in earnest, as all debt accrued, totaling close to $300,000, must be paid off as soon as possible."

