MONTVILLE — In a deed dated April 28, Friends of Haystack Mountain L3C purchased the 57-acre mountain property from Allen’s Blueberry Freezer Inc. of Ellsworth for permanent preservation and continued public use. The group paid $420,000 to prevent development of the tract.
FOHM announced the purchase in a press release May 5, but cautioned that fund-raising "must continue in earnest, as all debt accrued, totaling close to $300,000, must be paid off as soon as possible."
Haystack Mountain is a popular destination for hikers and snowmobilers and was at risk of being sold for development with the probable loss of public access.
Once the debt is cleared, FOHM said it will deed the property to its fiscal sponsor, Midcoast Conservancy, to preserve and protect public access and the natural environment in perpetuity.
FOHM, a local group of volunteers in Waldo County, has been raising funds since June 2022 to purchase and preserve Haystack Mountain in Montville. With donor support and grants from the community, businesses and foundations, FOHM said it raised nearly $200,000. Bangor Savings Bank also approved a commercial loan for $228,000.
In the press release, FOHM extended its appreciation to all who supported the effort.
A 1.1-mile family-friendly trail to the summit is located behind Walker Elementary School in Liberty, with parking available at the Vena Roberts ball field. Haystack Mountain is the only mountaintop for miles around that has panoramic views and a footpath to the top that is open to the public.
Upcoming free events are planned for the public through the spring and summer. They include a self-guided four-season StoryWalk tour on the trail to the mountain summit, volunteers assisting in brush and low growth management on the mountain (June 17), a community launch of a new Lake St. George Brewery beer in Liberty called “Haystack Mountain” with four local bands joining the celebration (June 24), and DarkSky Maine astronomer leading an evening hike to the summit to view the night sky (Sept. 6), nature walks and a writing workshop, dates TBD. Check the FOHM website for event details.