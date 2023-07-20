Long Journey Home

I'm disturbed by the effort, over the last few years, by conservative Christians to either enact their beliefs into law or place their faith above the law. Their faith is offended by gay people, especially ones who choose to marry, so they should not have to obey public accommodations laws that forbid discriminating against such people. Their beliefs proscribe abortion, so not only should their members who happen to work in health care be permitted to refuse treatment to women who need that particular type of health care; abortion itself should be prohibited for all. Some books taught, or even just made available, in schools run counter to their religious views, so not just their children, but all children should be forbidden from accessing them at school.

As a person of faith myself, and also as a citizen who places considerable faith in the U.S. Constitution, I think protecting the free exercise of religion is important. Equally important is protecting every citizen's right not to have religion imposed on them, a right also explicitly protected by the Constitution. As citizens of one country governed by a constitution that sets out rights and obligations which apply to all equally, we must engage with each other in the public square on equal terms. By allowing religious exemptions to public accommodations laws, for example, we place religion above equality.