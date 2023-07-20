I'm disturbed by the effort, over the last few years, by conservative Christians to either enact their beliefs into law or place their faith above the law. Their faith is offended by gay people, especially ones who choose to marry, so they should not have to obey public accommodations laws that forbid discriminating against such people. Their beliefs proscribe abortion, so not only should their members who happen to work in health care be permitted to refuse treatment to women who need that particular type of health care; abortion itself should be prohibited for all. Some books taught, or even just made available, in schools run counter to their religious views, so not just their children, but all children should be forbidden from accessing them at school.
As a person of faith myself, and also as a citizen who places considerable faith in the U.S. Constitution, I think protecting the free exercise of religion is important. Equally important is protecting every citizen's right not to have religion imposed on them, a right also explicitly protected by the Constitution. As citizens of one country governed by a constitution that sets out rights and obligations which apply to all equally, we must engage with each other in the public square on equal terms. By allowing religious exemptions to public accommodations laws, for example, we place religion above equality.
What if I believe that Jesus' statement that it will be harder for a rich person to get into heaven than for a camel to go through the eye of a needle means I should refuse the business of rich people? Do I have the right to make a judgment about who is "rich" on the basis of appearance and refuse to serve them? Can I ask for a bank statement? Their last tax return? Chances are, most people would be uncomfortable with such practices. And "rich people" aren't even a protected class — not officially, anyway.
What is the difference between refusing the business of an LGBTQ+ person and that of a Jewish person? For centuries, people who shared the historic faith of Jesus were (wrongly) condemned as "Christ-killers" and discriminated against on the basis of an interpretation of the Bible. And that's it: It all comes down to interpretation and emphasis. Why should my interpretation be exalted over yours? Why can't they coexist? Why should it become a matter for the courts at all? Each of us should live our own code without imposing it on others. Handing someone an application for a marriage license doesn't mean you approve of their relationship, any more than repairing their car means you approve of their driving habits. The same is true of creating baked goods or websites or whatever. The result is a product, not a personal statement.
Christianity, as embodied by Jesus, is deeply countercultural and always has been. It exalts sinners — those who know too well their faults and failures and acknowledge them — and the marginalized above the popular and successful. But we are inevitably drawn to popularity and success! We may know our faults, but most of us do all we can to hide them, even from ourselves. It's no wonder we are tempted to project that shadow side of ourselves onto an "other" we can demonize. All humans are weak and fallible, but we Christians, more than most, should know it and be humbled by it.
And if it is truly unconscionable to obey the law that applies to all, there is always the option of civil disobedience, of breaking the law and paying the price to call attention to the injustice of it, instead of insisting you're entitled to a get out of jail free card.
Sarah E. Reynolds is a former editor of The Republican Journal.