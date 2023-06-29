When the associate pastor at my church asked me to participate in the Queer Faith Stories project that opened at Rock City Cafe June 16, I was excited and immediately said yes. It’s not often one has the opportunity to talk about sexual identity in the context of faith. The two are usually presumed to be mutually exclusive.
So it is really a joy to be a part of this project (at Rock City through June 30) that recognizes my people — queer people — as people of faith, and equally, that recognizes the importance of faith in the lives of many queer people.
Having attended recent Pride events in Camden and Belfast, I’m amazed and a little bewildered at the proliferation of ways to be queer. Back in the ‘70s, when I came out, three options were recognized — gay, lesbian and bisexual. The trans-liberation movement was decades in the future, and many other identities had yet to be recognized.
It also felt a bit risky to march in a Pride parade 45 years ago, even with hundreds of other queer people. We didn’t have many rights in the best of places, and some places we had none at all. The marches were about celebrating who we were, but they were also about demanding equal rights. And for years, they were about demanding adequate funding for AIDS research, and other measures to combat a disease that at the time was often a death sentence.
To walk the streets of Camden led by students from the middle school dressed in bright colors, sporting flags representing a panoply of identities in an atmosphere of safety and support and celebration kind of blew me away. It was wonderful. I was delighted.
It’s also true that there are many, many ways to be “queer,” i.e., outside the mainstream and vulnerable to targeting, in our very straight, white, right-of-center society. It takes only a little bit of difference — hardly more than the way you part your hair — to mark you as “other,” and possibly not to be trusted.
For those who only know “queer” as the worst sort of slur — until quite recently I was one — I’ll add that I even as I am still getting used to it as a term of pride, I’m really tickled that the word has been appropriated by the community it was used to denigrate. That’s in the best tradition of movements for minority rights over the centuries, including the appropriation of “Yankee” by American colonists.
I am thrilled that the Queer Faith Stories exhibit is taking place, that it will travel to many other venues in Maine and that many of the people who attended the opening are allies of the queer community. I’m also keenly aware of the fragility of the gains we’ve made, the rights we’ve won and the safety we feel. A simple change in the occupant of the governor’s mansion could bring devastating alterations in our lives. It is vital that we not take the rights and protections we enjoy today for granted.
And that is the most important reason I am glad to be part of this exhibit. It is critical that as many of us as can be visible, so that those who don’t know they know someone queer will find out. They will see that we are their friends and neighbors, their bank tellers, the people who write for their newspaper, take their order for breakfast, tune up their car, treat them when they’re sick and sit next to them in church. It is much harder to vote for a law that will hurt someone you know than some anonymous stereotype.
I hope my participation in this project will contribute to keeping Maine “the way life should be” for queer people, as well as for everyone else.
Happy Pride!
Sarah E. Reynolds is a former editor of The Republican Journal.