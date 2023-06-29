Long Journey Home

When the associate pastor at my church asked me to participate in the Queer Faith Stories project that opened at Rock City Cafe June 16, I was excited and immediately said yes. It’s not often one has the opportunity to talk about sexual identity in the context of faith. The two are usually presumed to be mutually exclusive.

So it is really a joy to be a part of this project (at Rock City through June 30) that recognizes my people — queer people — as people of faith, and equally, that recognizes the importance of faith in the lives of many queer people.