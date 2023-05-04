A friend recently told me about what seemed to her a pretty significant insight about her relationship with her spouse. I found it instructive and decided to pass it along. Here’s how it came about.
My friend, I’ll call her Sue, had a conversation with her spouse, whom I’ll call Mary, about changing the type of fuel they burn in their wood stove. Sue was eager to try a bio-fuel brick she thought would greatly reduce the labor she and Mary had to do to get ready for winter. Processing cordwood — loading it into a cart to move it to the porch, putting it through their wood splitter and then into a wheelbarrow to be stacked, stacking it, and later bringing it into the house to be burned — was a lot of hard physical labor, and neither of them is as young as she used to be.
Furthermore, Sue had a friend who used the product she wanted to try and who had offered to talk to her about it if she ever wanted to consider switching from cordwood. She told Mary she would call her friend in the next few days and get more information. Later that day, Mary sat down with her iPad and made a point of telling Sue she was researching the product they had discussed.
Sue knew that Mary was concerned about securing firewood if the bio-fuel idea didn’t work out. She thought Mary might be worried that she (Sue) would not get the information from her friend soon enough and also wondered if Mary might be looking for a reason to reject her idea because she didn’t want to change. As you might imagine, Sue became ever the teensiest, weensiest bit defensive.
Later, she talked to another friend about the exchange. The friend listened sympathetically and somehow, in the middle of that conversation, a new idea popped into Sue’s head: What if Mary had been researching bio-fuel bricks not because she didn’t trust Sue to do it or in order to reject the whole idea, but because she was so enthusiastic and curious about this new idea? In other words, as Sue later phrased it to herself, “What if it’s not about me?”
Well. That put a whole different complexion on things. Imagine your spouse doing something that’s not about you! What a concept.
Of course, to those of us on the outside of this interaction, this “revelation” might seem rather obvious, or at least not very startling. But I know I will try to remember as I go about my life to ask myself in moments when I’m feeling riled and roiled, “What if it’s not about me?” The question provides such a refreshing break! It stops the swirling defensiveness, with all its shame, blame, guilt and self-justification going around and around and making me feel worse and worse. What if it’s not about me? What if the other person has their own reasons for doing what they do that are not particularly connected to me? What if they’re not even thinking about me at all?
That’s OK. It’s fine, in fact. Other people’s behavior is 99% about them. But somehow, that can be so very hard to remember. Because each of us is the center of her own universe.
I’m sure there are people who are much better than I am at detaching from the little ego voice in their head constantly telling them that everything is — and should be — all about them. I still need frequent reminders, and a large dose of compassionate laughter at myself, to even remember that the little ego voice is not me. It’s a sometimes-useful adaptation to this earthly existence, but it’s not really who I am, and I don’t have to take its urgencies and pronouncements and flapping around completely seriously. It’s better to take that part with a certain amount — at least a grain or two — of salt.
There is one surefire way to know what your spouse, or anyone else, is thinking: Ask them.
Sarah E. Reynolds is a former editor of The Republican Journal.