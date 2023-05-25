I had the pleasure earlier this spring of participating on the committee that selected this year’s Waldo County Teacher of the Year. I was asked by last year’s CTOY, Nancy Nickerson, who teaches fourth grade at Capt. Albert Stevens School in Belfast. I got to know her through a joint project during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, when I was still editor of The Republican Journal.
In the fall of 2020, Nancy contacted me on behalf of her class to ask if I would publish some stories the students were writing for the class newspaper they had started. The stories were about what it was like to go to school during a pandemic. It seemed like an interesting project to me, so I said yes.
And I was so glad I did! The kids interviewed a great variety of adults working in all sorts of capacities at the school about how their jobs had changed in response to COVID and how they had adapted to continue to make in-person school possible. Their questions showed curiosity, empathy and imagination and were accompanied by portraits taken by their teacher. The stories were popular on our website and were picked up as well by another online publication. My relationship with Nancy and her class was very satisfying.
Learning about some of the excellent teachers in Waldo County was also satisfying and encouraging. They all clearly placed a high priority on reaching all of their students, regardless of the challenges each one faced, and on continually improving in their profession. I was impressed by all the candidates, who ranged from kindergarten to high school teachers.
The selection process was clearly designed to make what was inherently a subjective decision as fair as possible by having clearly stated scoring criteria for the essays and supporting materials. The scoring was still up to each committee member’s judgment, but the comparisons were made on a level playing field.
The final candidates went through two rounds of written responses, and also provided supporting materials from parents, students, colleagues and administrators. Then they each had a half-hour online interview with the committee. I felt very good about our final selection, and could have been happy with others among the finalists as well.
In addition to being encouraged that so many schools in the county have top-notch teachers working hard to help students learn, develop and grow, I’m happy to see educators being honored. When so many places in our country seem to be growing suspicious of the whole project of public education and censoring what teachers can talk about in the classroom — not to mention censoring the books and other materials in school libraries — it is refreshing to see that Maine still respects these dedicated professionals. Teachers are charged with more than just providing basic skills and facts. They open students’ minds and eyes to the world around them, and can make a huge difference in how children understand themselves and perceive their own abilities.
Most importantly, teachers (along with parents and others) shape students’ beliefs about whether they can learn and whether the enterprise of education is worthwhile. And that, in turn, shapes the future of our democracy.
Sarah E. Reynolds is a former editor of The Republican Journal.