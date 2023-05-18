One of the pleasures of my retirement has been joining the handbell choir at my church. I took music lessons growing up and can read music, but the most important thing in handbell playing is much more basic — it’s counting. Because each person is usually playing just two or three notes, you must come in in exactly the right place so that the tune comes
together.
Participating in making a pattern come out in a particular and pleasing way is one of the joys of handbell ringing, not unlike the pleasure of folk-dancing. The patterns swirl around and around and it is deeply satisfying to find yourself in the right place at just the right moment.
Turns out, though, that counting is harder than I had thought. If you have to play on an off-beat or do a syncopated rhythm, especially if others are not doing the same rhythm, counting suddenly becomes much more complicated. Practicing at home with spoons instead of bells, you can work on the rhythm — and the counting — but it’s not until you come together in rehearsal that you figure out how to play your part along with all the other parts that make up the wonderful music. And that is another similarity with folk-dancing: counting, or learning steps, can only take you so far. Finally, you have to get the rhythm and the moves in your hands or feet so that while you still may be counting, you’re also playing partly by listening to the other parts and partly by feel, an inner sense of when it’s time to come in.
At a recent rehearsal before church my inner sense and those of some of my fellow ringers was out to lunch. We kept making the same mistakes. Our director would explain what was wrong, we’d go over a passage again, and the same mistakes would occur. I don’t know about others, but I was feeling increasingly upset with myself and embarrassed to keep doing the same wrong thing over and over. I just couldn’t stop, it seemed. Finally, I got it right a couple of times (I guess others did, too), and we went on.
Before we ended the rehearsal, the director said what amounted to, “You all need to just let go of all these mistakes and your worry about them. If we blow the piece, so what? We’ll still play other pieces in the future, we’ll still be friends, life will go on. And the music nearly always sounds better to the audience than to us. I don’t want you think about this piece anymore before we play it in church.”
Knowing that more worrying was not going help my performance, I did my best to follow his suggestions. When we played the piece during the service, I counted diligently, made a couple of mistakes but recovered from them quickly, and felt that the piece went better than I might have expected.
After church, the director came up to me and said, “Great job, Sarah, you played your problem spots perfectly! Thank you!”
Wow. After all that messing up in rehearsal, the only thing he had to say was that I’d gotten it right. We both knew I’d made a couple of mistakes, but part of performing is being able to make a mistake and recover from it and get back in sync with the rest of group.
Nice guy, our director. Very good at accentuating the positive. And, perhaps counter-intuitively, that approach tends to eliminate most of the negative by the time we get around to performing.
It’s not unusual for him to tell us a piece is “coming along nicely” when we know there are still some rough spots, but somehow it communicates that he’s not worried about the piece, and I know that makes me feel more confident that we’ll get it by the time we need to have it.
He’s not afraid to tell us when we’re messing up, or to go over and over — and over — a section until we can play it right, but he’s also willing to be flexible, slowing the tempo down a little if we just can’t play it as fast as he’d prefer, or even eliminating a non-essential note here or there if it’s hard to play.
I suppose you could say this is the life of someone who directs amateur musicians, but I prefer to say, this is life. You do your best, you change your approach or your goals (or both) if necessary, and if you achieve a reasonably happy result, you rejoice.
May you have much reason to rejoice.
Sarah E. Reynolds is a former editor of The Republican Journal.