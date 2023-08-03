Back in the late spring, when the grass really started growing, Maureen took our venerable riding mower to the guy who has serviced it over the years. It wasn't working properly.
When he saw the machine and heard what it was doing (I don't really remember what the problem was), he and his helper said something along the lines of, "Don't sound good." And, in due course, we learned that our workhorse was beyond help, unless we wanted to sink half the cost of a new machine into it. We left it at the shop, telling the repairman to use it for parts.
In the meantime, I had gotten out the electric push mower we bought a few years ago and started mowing our yard with it. I couldn't do the whole job in one day, but by spreading the work out I could get through it in two or three, depending on the temperature and humidity.
I like the electric mower: it's quieter than the gas push mower we used to have, doesn't smell and requires no cord pulling to start it. You just press the start button, hold the bail and away you go. I also like the feeling of accomplishment I get from mowing. In an hour or so, you can see you've actually done something that makes the yard look better. It's good exercise. And I especially enjoyed the sense that I was coming through in a moment of domestic need. Maureen's deteriorating joints won't allow her to do the walking involved in pushing the mower, so my contribution was really needed.
The job itself felt like a real workout, with the mower being pretty hard to push up the various sloping parts of our yard. But I was getting the job done, the weeks were rolling by. After a while, the grass wasn't growing as fast and I could mow less often. Then one day I was mowing and there was an awful noise. I let go of the bail to stop the blades and took a look at the mower. Somehow, the flap of rubber outside the grass bag that helped to keep the clippings inside had gotten caught in the blades and was torn most of the way off. I pulled it the rest of the way, figuring it wasn't repairable. The bag still worked without the rubber, and I continued with my task. But now, the mower dropped little clods of grass around the yard as I mowed. Sigh. Not much to do about that, I thought, and kept mowing.
I don't remember if it was the next time I mowed or the time after that, but it was one of those very warm days. I was wearing a bug net over my head to keep the black flies out of my face. And the mower kept stopping. At first I thought I was letting the bag get too full, so I started emptying it more often. That didn't help. The mower would run for a while, then just stop. Sometimes it would start up again when I tried it, sometimes not. I went to recharge the battery. When I put it into the charger, the light came on red. An icon on the charger showed that a solid red light meant the battery was too hot, so I took it out. Later, I tried it again and the light came on flashing green, showing that the battery was charging.
After another time or two of having the mower repeatedly stop on me, I consulted Google, only to find out that the mower was probably overheating because I had the blades set too low. I set them higher the next time and — hey, presto! — the mower worked like a dream. It didn't stop, it didn't drop little clumps of grass, it just cut the lawn. And it was soooo much easier to push! After that, I realized that areas of the yard I'd been avoiding, like underneath a couple of trees with big roots and rocks around them, were now accessible to me by simply raising the blades a bit more. I was truly tickled by this discovery, and went around mowing previously neglected areas, newly confident that I wasn't going to damage the mower because the blades were out of harm's way.
As summer has worn on, the bushes all around the edges of the back lawn have begun to encroach on the yard, forcing me to get out the big clippers and snip off branches that made it hard to mow. I've got the battle scars to show for my tangles with raspberry bushes and other unruly bits of nature. And I'm acutely aware that the job this 69-year-old Johnny-come-lately to exercise is able to do with a push mower is a far cry from what a riding mower could do.
But I wouldn't trade it for the experience of learning how to use my tool to do what I want it to do and the sense of pride I've gotten from sore muscles and well-earned sweat.
And, of course, the perfume of new-cut grass.
Sarah E. Reynolds is a former editor of The Republican Journal.