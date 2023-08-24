Long Journey Home

“If you have any questions, please see Susan or I.” “Talk to Jerry or I if you want to sign up.” “Melissa or I can help you.”

What’s wrong with these sentences? In the first two cases, you could refer to the headline of this column for an answer. In both of them “I” should instead be “me.” In the third, there’s nothing wrong; I just threw that in to confuse you.

