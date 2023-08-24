“If you have any questions, please see Susan or I.” “Talk to Jerry or I if you want to sign up.” “Melissa or I can help you.”
What’s wrong with these sentences? In the first two cases, you could refer to the headline of this column for an answer. In both of them “I” should instead be “me.” In the third, there’s nothing wrong; I just threw that in to confuse you.
So, what is wrong with “me”? Well, nothing. Except that many people have the peculiar feeling that “me” is immodest, or incorrect or ... something. It’s one of the most common instances of hypercorrectness — which is actually incorrect.
This mistake occurs when the object includes two or more people (e.g., “Susan or me.”), never when there it just one. An easy way to know whether “I” or “me” is correct is to take the other part(s) of the compound subject out, leaving just the first-person pronoun. You would never say, “If you have any questions, please see I.” But somehow, adding Susan confuses things. Of course you could put the first-person pronoun first (“me or Susan), but that would sound awkward because it’s not the normal order. (Try saying “the red ugly big dog” instead of the “big ugly red dog” and see how strange it feels.)
A related problem is when to use “she” vs. “her” and “he” vs. “him.” Again, try the pronoun in question by itself to sort out the confusion. “Her and I went to the store”? Would you say “Her went to the store”? No. it should be “she.” “Dinner was made by Anne and he”? Would you say, “Dinner was made by he”? Of course not. It should be “him.”
Another of my pet peeves concerning the use of (or failure to use) “me” is the tendency to substitute “myself” for “me.” This bit of hypercorrectness is fueled by false grammatical modesty, as if to refer baldly to oneself with the plain old first-person objective pronoun “me” were tooting one’s own horn or something. It’s like those people who bat their eyelashes and blush becomingly while gazing at their shoes and referring to themselves as “yours truly.” Don’t be shy. If you have information others might be interested in, just go right ahead and say, “See me with questions.” No need to cudgel the herbaceous border.
“Myself” is seldom preferable to “me,” unless you’re using it for emphasis, as in “I baked that cake myself,” or “I, myself, will visit her, since no one else has time to go.” As a mere substitute for “me,” it sounds stuffy and over-formal. It is not technically wrong, just a bit prim for normal writing or conversation.
Just because readers or hearers can figure out what you mean to say, that doesn’t mean you can’t say it more clearly and compellingly. You can misuse words, use incorrect grammar, even misspell words and still be more or less intelligible. But you’ll be understood in spite of, rather than because of how you express yourself.
To this point, I will close with a favorite quotation from Mark Twain. “The difference between the almost-right word and the right word is the difference between the lightning bug and the lightning.”
Aim for lightning.
Sarah E. Reynolds is a former editor of The Republican Journal.