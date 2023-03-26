Columnists

Ruben Widmer

As March ends and April begins, the snow that had blanketed this area melts away. At this same time, rain falls in torrents upon the ground. But where does all this water go? It flows into a number of watersheds. As you go inland from Penobscot Bay, most of the land is divided between ridges and the valleys that lie between them.

Looking out from my own house on Goosepecker Ridge, you can see the ridge that contains Hogback and Frye mountains. When snow melts or rain falls on top of Hogback Mountain, some of the water flows north into Half Moon Stream. From there it flows into Sandy Stream, then 2.5 Mile Stream, Sebasticook River, and the Kennebec River before finally emptying into the ocean near Popham Beach.