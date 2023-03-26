As March ends and April begins, the snow that had blanketed this area melts away. At this same time, rain falls in torrents upon the ground. But where does all this water go? It flows into a number of watersheds. As you go inland from Penobscot Bay, most of the land is divided between ridges and the valleys that lie between them.
Looking out from my own house on Goosepecker Ridge, you can see the ridge that contains Hogback and Frye mountains. When snow melts or rain falls on top of Hogback Mountain, some of the water flows north into Half Moon Stream. From there it flows into Sandy Stream, then 2.5 Mile Stream, Sebasticook River, and the Kennebec River before finally emptying into the ocean near Popham Beach.
Another route water takes from Hogback's summit is southward down an unnamed stream into Trues Pond, before emptying into the Saint George River.
There are three routes for water flow off Frye Mountain Management Area. Water flows south into Poland Stream, feeding the Passagassawakeag River, which empties into Penobscot Bay in Eastern Belfast. On the other side, water flows north from Frye Mountain into Marsh Stream, which empties into the Penobscot River.
The third route from Frye is south into Thompson Brook, Bartlett Stream, Quantabacook Lake, and the Saint George River. Water from Whitten Hill cascades into the Sheepscot River, then flows to the Kennebec.
While Waldo County may seem isolated at times, the water that collects on the mountains and ridges here spreads far throughout Maine, and eventually reaches the ocean.
I would like to thank Cloe Chunn for giving me this idea for a column and providing me with a very helpful map of local watersheds.
Notices
The Montville Select Board is looking for someone to fill administrative duties. You can find more information at montvillemaine.org.
Mowing bids for Montville are now open. If you would like to submit a bid, you can get a hard copy at the Town Office or fill one out online through the town's website.
Congratulations to Ephraim Staples for winning the Liberty Library's annual cribbage tournament, and to Judy Fuller for coming in second. There were 18 contestants. Ephraim has won a custom Lake Saint George cribbage board, and Judy Fuller has won 2 dozen eggs from Heart & Hand Farm.