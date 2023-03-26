Is everyone ready for spring to be here and all the snow gone? I know I am — and for the mud to dry up. I think we are going to be starting to get better weather soon.
Morrill Community Market
From Bethany:
We have about 10 more bags to fill the pallet — if you're planning to place an order, please do so ASAP, including what variety or varieties you wish to order.
Elba - versatile white potato, excellent storage.
Carola - yellow, oblong with outstanding flavor.
Strawberry Paw - red, on the small side, great storage potential.
Gold - also on the small side, simple, delectable taste.
It would be great to get some of these sponsored for a local food pantry! Sponsor a half bag ($20) or whole. You can mail a check if you won't be able to make it to the market on April 1. We can take care of delivering the potatoes to food pantries in the area.
Want to wish a very happy birthday and happy anniversary to anyone with a birthday or anniversary coming up this month.
You all have a wonderful week and if you have any events coming up, please let me know.
Quote of the week
If we could look into each other's hearts and understand the unique challenges each of us faces, I think we would treat each other much more gently, with more love, patience, tolerance and care. — tailpic.com