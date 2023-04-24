Columnists

With Grammie on Tucker Ridge

My first day on the Tucker Farm 1938 with my brother and Grammie Gertrude Tucker. Photo Courtesy of Marion Tucker-Honeycutt

When I was little, up in northern Maine, it didn’t take a lot of time to pick out new shoes. They came in black or brown leather with three short lines lightly indented on the upper foot. (There were no sneakers in those days.)

We basically had two pairs of shoes at a time, one pair of school shoes and one pair of play shoes. There were dress shoes then, the most popular for girls being “Mary Janes.” But you wouldn’t find these at the village store. They are still made today. Back then they came in shiny black or white patent leather.