Welcome to The Nocturne weekly horoscopes with Licia Morelli. The Nocturne is an online magazine to help connect you to the cosmos. Come for the mystical fun; stay for the A-HA moments. Made in Camden.
Aries (Ram): March 21–April 19
Get ready to tap into your creative potential, Aries. Express yourself through art, writing or any other self-expression that gets your wheels turning. Allow your imagination to soar and explore new horizons. This is also a favorable time for introspection and self-reflection. Action item: Pick up that paintbrush, pen or pottery wheel and take time to create this week. When you do, you’ll find opportunities around every corner.
Taurus (Bull): April 20–May 20
Your career is about to take center stage, Taurus. It’s time to show off your skills and shine like the star you are! Your hard work and dedication will pay off as you gain recognition and admiration from your colleagues and C-suiters. Embrace new responsibilities with confidence, but keep an eye on your finances. Saving for the future is where your riches will take shape. Action item: Investigate new ways to save and grow your money. Now’s the time to learn about stocks or high-interest savings accounts.
Gemini (Twins): May 21–June 21
Hey, Gemini! Brace yourself for a whirlwind of excitement and surprises this week. The stars are aligning to boost your charm and communication skills. It’s the perfect time to network, make new connections, and let your wit shine. Keep an eye on your goals and avoid getting scattered. Your dynamic energy will make this week an adventure-filled roller coaster ride. Buckle up and enjoy the cosmic fun, Gemini. Action item: Notice what conversations you have that light up your energy. Whatever inspires you, take note and talk more about it.
Cancer (Crab): June 22–July 22
This week, the cosmic tides are calling for self-care and rejuvenation, cutey Crabby! It’s time to pamper yourself and embrace cozy moments of relaxation. Create a nurturing sanctuary at home, complete with fluffy blankets and soothing music. Enjoy the magical moments that make you smile. Action item: Make that massage appointment or get that facial this week.
Leo (Lion): July 23–Aug. 22
Roar, Leo, roar! This week, the cosmos is shining its spotlight on you. Get ready to dazzle and conquer as your confidence soars. Your charisma will be off the charts, making it a perfect time for socializing and networking. Your creative juices are flowing, so unleash your inner artist and let your imagination run wild. Action item: Take out your journal and pen and ask yourself: How can I be more visible? Where can I let my light shine?
Virgo (Virgin): Aug. 23–Sept. 22
Hello, attentive Virgo! This week, the stars have a delightful surprise for you. Get ready to let loose and embrace spontaneity. You’ll find that a dash of fun can enhance your productivity. It’s time to sprinkle your week with a touch of magic. Action item: Plan a weekend getaway to places and spaces you might not otherwise have considered. When you do, magic finds you.
Libra (Balance): Sept. 23–Oct. 23
Hello, lovely Libra! Get ready to embrace the cosmic symphony of balance and beauty this week. Your charm and diplomacy are at their peak, making it the perfect time to mend any conflicts and foster harmony in relationships. Step into your role as a peacemaker and spread love like confetti. Action item: If you see something beautiful about someone, say it. Spreading compliments daily will keep you inspired.
Scorpio (Scorpion): Oct. 24–Nov. 21
Channel your intensity and dive deep into your passions, Scorpio. Unleash your inner detective and unravel hidden truths. Embrace transformation and let go of what no longer serves you. Explore new hobbies or revisit old ones that ignite your soul. The universe has potent surprises for you, so embrace the enigma and let your spirit soar! Action item: Notice what you notice this week and believe your intuition. You’re being led to new truths and adventures, so pay attention to all the signs.
Sagittarius (Archer): Nov. 22–Dec. 21
Hello, adventurous Sagittarius! Get ready to embark on an exhilarating cosmic journey this week. The stars are aligning to ignite your wanderlust and curiosity. Whether it’s a spontaneous flight to Miami or delving into new knowledge in an online course, your thirst for adventure knows no bounds. Just remember to balance your enthusiasm with a dash of practicality. Action item: Pack your bags, embrace the wild unknown, and let the adventure begin.
Capricorn (Goat): Dec. 22–Jan. 19
This week, the cosmic energies align to supercharge your ambition and focus, Cappy-corn. It’s time to climb that mountain of success. Embrace your inner workaholic and tackle your goals head on. So, keep reaching for the stars while cherishing the fun moments, tenacious Capricorn! Action item: Inject fun into your routine by indulging in your outside time, curious hobbies, or spending time with loved ones at dinner. When you do, your focus and fun levels will soar.
Aquarius (Water Bearer): Jan. 20–Feb. 18
This week, the cosmos is buzzing with excitement and innovation just for you, Aquarius. It’s a fantastic time to share your ideas and collaborate with like-minded individuals. Step out of your comfort zone and embrace the unconventional. Be open to surprises and spontaneous adventures. Dance to the rhythm of your beat and embrace the cosmic magic that surrounds you! Action item: Bring your out-of-the-box thinking and ideas to that big meeting at work. Your career will thank you for it.
Pisces (Fish): Feb.19–March 20
Hello, dreamy Pisces! Get ready for a week filled with enchantment and inspiration. The universe is aligning to awaken your imagination and artistic prowess. Don’t be afraid to let your emotions guide you. Trust your intuition and follow the currents of your heart. Action item: Plan to be outside. Make sure listening to the birds and soaking up the sun is on your to-do list. Don’t forget the sunscreen!