The Nocturne Weekly Horoscopes

Aries (Ram): March 21–April 19

You’re getting a bit of breathing room this week, fiery Aries. With all the energy you experienced as you wrapped up your birthday month, now is the time to stop, rest and reassess what’s working and what needs to go. Action item: Write out all the ideas taking up residence in your head. When you do you’ll find a new sense of clarity and a go-with-the-flow attitude. Remember, you can’t set fire to everything this month, so take your time deciding what you want to release and what you want to keep.

Tags

Licia Morelli is a best-selling author and publisher at Camden Publishing Group. Her writing has been in Vanity Fair, Elite Daily, Bustle and more. With more than 20 years of mystical experience in tarot, astrology, numerology and more, Licia created The Nocturne to help connect you to the cosmos. When she's not writing she's hanging out on the coast of Maine where she lives.

Recommended for you