Odes and Ends

The news these days. The news any day. The internal tug of war between wanting to know and wanting to forget, between staying informed and staying optimistic. Why does it feel like an either-or instead of a both-and?

I only have to look outside to wend my way toward a happier middle. Yes, the tomatoes have been skimpy on the vine, barraged by too much rain. But look out at how the fennel has been flourishing, and how plentiful the thyme! And have I ever seen so much goldenrod in my life?! It turns out, the garden offers the perfect toggle switch to keep my head from swiveling too far toward doomsday.

