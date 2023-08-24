The news these days. The news any day. The internal tug of war between wanting to know and wanting to forget, between staying informed and staying optimistic. Why does it feel like an either-or instead of a both-and?
I only have to look outside to wend my way toward a happier middle. Yes, the tomatoes have been skimpy on the vine, barraged by too much rain. But look out at how the fennel has been flourishing, and how plentiful the thyme! And have I ever seen so much goldenrod in my life?! It turns out, the garden offers the perfect toggle switch to keep my head from swiveling too far toward doomsday.
Summer does have a particular set of curative powers, and I’d venture to say August carries a few extra arrows in its proverbial quiver. Kids are getting their last hurrahs in before school starts, there’s a vigorous wave of festivals, concerts, and other outdoor celebrations, and the hikers and swimmers and cyclists and sailors and adventurers among us are leaning into the invitations to venture out to some glorious geographies before the season turns once more.
Admittedly, on my end of the map, I’m staying put until tourist season is over and setting my sights on more local real estate. Yes, I want time to slow down (who doesn’t?) but perhaps even more, I want to remember what’s here and now at my fingertips. I want to seize the moments that are always here, rain or shine, winter or summer. And I want to find more ways of toggling back to center. So however you’re finding yourself in these hither-and-thither throes of summer — perhaps between dashing to the back-to-school sales and figuring out how to make the feeling of the season last a little longer — I hope you remember there is always some glint of goodness hiding the shadows, hoping you’ll catch it winking at you. Because it is.
How to celebrate August
Make your own popsicles. Watch a little league game.
Take time to sew a button on something rendered
unbuttonable. Write a letter by hand. Contemplate
a road trip. Stop reading about famous actresses
who will never know your name or meet your family.
Instead, fall in love with the blank page, it’s solid, burgeoning
potential. Stay awake for crickets. Crawl through midnights silent
as wood, waiting for that bright and throaty chorus. Eat fresh tomatoes.
Return a compliment. Lift your gaze. Call your mother.
Commit to any available happiness.
Maya Stein is Belfast’s poet laureate. She lives in Belfast.