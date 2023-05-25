May is my favorite month of the year. I’m biased, of course — it’s the month I was born. But I wonder if, had I arrived into the world at a different time, I might have chosen to play favorites with this one
anyway.
For me, May is a month of emergence, of the season finally standing on solid ground. The spring mud has dried up, the trees have leafed out, and the dandelions are on full display. There is a sense of winter finally in my rear-view mirror, and a sparkly feeling of ripe possibility has replaced it. It’s the month where I consider what things have been in deep storage, metaphorically. (Coincidentally, it’s also time when I undergo my most rigorous spring cleaning, purging my closet of what no longer fits, and finally attending to some long-delayed tasks.) But perhaps most importantly, May is the month when I ask myself, “What is ready to bloom in me?”
It’s a bracing, wake-up call of a question, a cleanse of the spiritual sort. It’s a question that has me turning my attention to what I’ve been dreaming about while simultaneously confronting what is in the way of that dreaming and what no longer serves. Everywhere around me, nature is coming out of hibernation, seizing the reins of its potential. And seeing the wildness and beauty, I can’t help but turn the lens inward, jostling myself out of sleep, taking the first steps, tentative though they might be, toward my own blooming.
What is wanting to be born in you? What old beliefs or stories have kept you too rooted to what was, obscuring your view from the what-will-be? What ripe possibility is firing the engine of your heart, and what are you willing to let go of, and let in, in order to take the leap?
The cranberry supplements won’t save you,
or that prebiotic lotion poised on the tile edge
of your shower, or a loaf of bread from Mary’s recipe
pixelated with dried dill and pink Himalayan salt.
You may stock your fridge with lemons, hold your breath
at gas stations, remove your shoes outside the front door,
make a mixed drink with the good bourbon, reconsider
the alkaline diet that made headlines a few years ago,
take two walks daily and genuflect, mentally, toward anything that’s currently,
or on the verge of, blossoming. Nevertheless, a worry will tag along
at every outing, carve shadows from the proceedings.
A curdle of concern will wrinkle the skin of your life.
There is no cream to iron you out, no number to count to,
no potion to keep the poison away, no lotus pretzel-ly enough
to ward it off. You are alive and somebody loves you.
You are safe as you’ve ever been.
Maya Stein is Belfast’s new poet laureate. She keeps a weekly poetry practice and facilitates writing classes in person and online. For more about her work, visit mayastein.com.
Maya Stein is the Belfast poet laureate. She lives in Northport.
