Have you, too, found yourself wondering if summer will ever arrive? It’s the middle of the July, and the sun seems to be playing hide-and-seek. In my neighborhood, conversations lean heavily on the forecast; some version of “let’s see what the weather brings” gets tucked in the side pocket of our weekend plans. And the vegetable seedlings in the garden, planted so optimistically in late May, are struggling from too much rain. Each morning, I return to the beds in a meek version of cheerleading. “I know it’s rough out there,” I say to the tomatoes, before stooping to survey the flourishing weeds.
Perhaps, then, when there’s a break in the clouds (however brief), I find myself in an extravagant pool of optimism, the way entering a kitchen when chocolate chip cookies are baking can deliver a delirious joy. This very morning, I went raspberry picking at Daisy Chain Farm in Belfast. It was the first day of raspberry season, the sky had cleared overnight, and I felt a hunger — no, an urgency — for summer. I craved raspberries. I needed raspberries.
As I stood before the bursting bushes, my urgency softened and gave way to presence. I felt my feet under me. I heard birdsong. The world seemed as if it had slowed down, quieted, remembered what it was it was doing before all of the hubbub. And my body did the same — my hands reaching out gently, patiently, to tug the small ruby globes of fruit, which yielded easily. It took less than 15 minutes to pick six pints, and yet it seemed as if I had been there all day, transfixed and transformed as I was.
Perhaps the solution to managing the fickle weather—both the external kind and the internal kind — is to slow things down to the speed of raspberries. Or hesitant tomatoes. Or the smell of chocolate chip cookies. It IS rough out there, and it can certainly be rough in here, too. Where are we putting our attention when the chips are down? Can we, even for a moment, reach our fingertips toward a single ripeness? Can we remember how gentle we can be, how forgiving, how possible? How alive?
***
the delicate shock of happiness
Heat on grass, the shimmer of driveway asphalt.
A twinge of mint in the air, bees in their dizzy loops.
The beetle, lethargic with his lunch. The whole garden
in bloom, an orange I've never seen before.
The neighbor's pool, the concentric splashes of children.
Rabbits on the late afternoon lawn.
The rotation of bicycle wheels on an untraveled road.
Raspberries in their green cartons,
a handmade sign at the farmers' market.
Iced tea with flat, square cubes.
Leftover sand from a pond swim.
Cutoff shorts and slim-strap tank tops.
80 degrees. New freckles.
Late-night phone calls, poetry in my ear.
Out of nowhere, like a dream,
the delicate shock of happiness.
I don't know what to say,
except yes.
***
Maya Stein is Belfast’s new poet laureate. She keeps a weekly poetry practice and facilitates writing classes in person and online. For more about her work, visit mayastein.com.