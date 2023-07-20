Odes and Ends

Have you, too, found yourself wondering if summer will ever arrive? It’s the middle of the July, and the sun seems to be playing hide-and-seek. In my neighborhood, conversations lean heavily on the forecast; some version of “let’s see what the weather brings” gets tucked in the side pocket of our weekend plans. And the vegetable seedlings in the garden, planted so optimistically in late May, are struggling from too much rain. Each morning, I return to the beds in a meek version of cheerleading. “I know it’s rough out there,” I say to the tomatoes, before stooping to survey the flourishing weeds.

Perhaps, then, when there’s a break in the clouds (however brief), I find myself in an extravagant pool of optimism, the way entering a kitchen when chocolate chip cookies are baking can deliver a delirious joy. This very morning, I went raspberry picking at Daisy Chain Farm in Belfast. It was the first day of raspberry season, the sky had cleared overnight, and I felt a hunger — no, an urgency — for summer. I craved raspberries. I needed raspberries.