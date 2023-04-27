Odes and Ends

 Photo Courtesy of Maya Stein

I am thrilled to introduce myself as the new poet laureate of Belfast, and to share my perspectives (and some of my poems) in this new column. “Odes and Ends” is intended to explore creativity through the experiences of curiosity, delight, awe, wonder and celebration, as well as to honor the “little things” that might go missing from our attention as we careen about our lives.

As a writer, I have learned the importance of noticing the smallest details — these are the bread and butter of creativity. In conversations, I often listen for what’s not being said. I scan my own thoughts the way a TSA machine screens passengers in the security line at the airport. For me, poetry offers a way to attune myself to my surroundings, to connect the dots, to begin to make sense of what I might not understand, to embrace challenge (and change), and to find meaning and purpose and a deeper perspective. In other words, poetry helps me do a better job of being human.

Maya Stein is the Belfast poet laureate. She lives in Northport.

