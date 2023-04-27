I am thrilled to introduce myself as the new poet laureate of Belfast, and to share my perspectives (and some of my poems) in this new column. “Odes and Ends” is intended to explore creativity through the experiences of curiosity, delight, awe, wonder and celebration, as well as to honor the “little things” that might go missing from our attention as we careen about our lives.
As a writer, I have learned the importance of noticing the smallest details — these are the bread and butter of creativity. In conversations, I often listen for what’s not being said. I scan my own thoughts the way a TSA machine screens passengers in the security line at the airport. For me, poetry offers a way to attune myself to my surroundings, to connect the dots, to begin to make sense of what I might not understand, to embrace challenge (and change), and to find meaning and purpose and a deeper perspective. In other words, poetry helps me do a better job of being human.
I imagine, whether we are writers or medical professionals or accountants, or boat builders, or strawberry growers or … well, you get the picture, that little things matter to us all. I also imagine that no matter who we are or what we do, we hunger for inspiration to help us steer our way forward. We look, perhaps subconsciously, for beauty, for joy, for places and people that spark our delight. I suspect there’s a part of us that yearns to feel the bright possibility of the world again, to feel the bright possibility of ourselves. “Odes and Ends” is my invitation to consider that whatever we feel might have gone missing is, in fact, right here. So close to where we are standing, and just waiting for us to see it.
the miracle
The peaches are coming, Maureen promised.
But the branches were bony as we’d found them,
just after that last snow, the trunk gnarled
as knuckles. Two weeks ago a witchy fungus
overtook the leaves, and I stood, fearful,
at their bloodied tips.
The tree’s survival is beyond me, and how
could it not be? It is a tree, and I, a woman
tiptoeing the perimeter
in slippers and rubber gloves,
swatting the flies at her ear.
Meanwhile, an unseen effort
had pulsed steadily on,
unrattled by my theatrics,
and now, tilted at the notch of certain stems,
the beginnings of fruit, and I
am alive to see it. I am alive
to see it. Sometimes, everything turns
into the miracle I’d always hoped
it would be.
Maya Stein is Belfast’s new poet laureate. She keeps a weekly poetry practice and facilitates writing classes in person and online. For more about her work, visitmayastein.com.