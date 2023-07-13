Poet’s Walk

The anniversary of my mother’s death was June 20. She’s been dead for 43 years. I was only 31 when she died, my children an infant and a toddler. I think a mother’s death is unlike any other. No matter what kind of relationship you had, this was the woman who gave birth to you, who held you in her arms. I find that I struggle to understand who my mother was, to answer all the questions that I can no longer ask her.

The hardest part for me has been being unable to share things with my mother. I finished my undergraduate degree the month before she died and she wanted to be there, but by then she was too ill. I never got to tell her about my teaching career or the triumphs and struggles of my children. She didn’t live close by, so she wouldn’t have been a daily part of my sons’ lives, but she would have made sure they knew she loved them.