The anniversary of my mother’s death was June 20. She’s been dead for 43 years. I was only 31 when she died, my children an infant and a toddler. I think a mother’s death is unlike any other. No matter what kind of relationship you had, this was the woman who gave birth to you, who held you in her arms. I find that I struggle to understand who my mother was, to answer all the questions that I can no longer ask her.
The hardest part for me has been being unable to share things with my mother. I finished my undergraduate degree the month before she died and she wanted to be there, but by then she was too ill. I never got to tell her about my teaching career or the triumphs and struggles of my children. She didn’t live close by, so she wouldn’t have been a daily part of my sons’ lives, but she would have made sure they knew she loved them.
I’ve written poems in which my mother walks down the aisle as a young bride, washes my hair in the sink, teaches me to ride a bike, hangs clothes out on the clothesline. But the strongest poems are poems about her death, memories of when I sat beside her while she lay in pain, lines of light from the venetian blinds scissoring across her legs.
Linda Aldrich wrote a poem on the anniversary of her mother’s death. She was attending a writing residency at Hewnoaks Art Colony in Lovell, Maine, feeling frantic because she couldn’t get started writing. She decided to try a form poem. She said, “Form poems with their specific rules on stanza lengths, rhyme schemes, and repeated words or lines have often been a way for me to get started because they feel more like playing, like solving a puzzle or a poetic Wordle, than waiting for something to come out of the blue. I decided on a villanelle for its (seeming) simplicity due to the repeated lines within tercets and a final quatrain with a refrain.”
It was also the day of an eclipse so that and her mother’s death both appear in the poem. Linda had a difficult relationship with her mother. “My relationship with my mother had been painful, and I can honestly say her death was more about relief than grief,” she noted. As is often the case, she didn’t know exactly where the poem would take her. “It soon turned into a poem of address to my mother and released me into the deeper grief I had not allowed myself. I completed the poem and spent the rest of the afternoon crying.”
Linda Aldrich has published three collections of poetry: “Foothold” (2008), “March and Mad Women” (2012), and “Ballast” (2021), and served as Portland’s poet laureate from 2018 to 2021. Linda recently won a 2023 Maine Literary Award in Poetry. She lives in Portland with her husband, David Miller, and their exceptional dog Simba.
To Mother on the Anniversary of Your Death
The moon eclipsed the sun this week. I thought you’d like to hear.
Though only partial where I am, the lake was cast in golden light.
Just let me chatter on a bit. At least I’m drawing near.
I’m staying at a lakeside place to do some writing, but I fear
I’m not producing poems that will stand the test of overnight.
The moon eclipsed the sun this week. I thought you’d like to hear.
I know it’s been so long. It’s taken me eight years
to send a civil word your way. I needed time to set things right
inside myself, so let me chatter on a bit. At least I’m drawing near.
I’m talking through this villanelle to you. I hope you hear
between the lines, for you’re the one who inspired me to write.
The moon eclipsed the sun this week. I thought you’d like to hear
the earth is still a lovely place in summer. I wish that you were here,
so we could stroll down to the dock and watch the coming night.
The moon eclipsed the sun this week. I thought you’d like to hear.
Just let me chatter on a bit. At last I’m drawing near.