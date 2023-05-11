A part of me always looks back on a certain house with warmth and hope. It’s the first house I lived in when I moved to Maine in 1971, over 50 years ago. Ripley didn’t feel like the willie-wags to me, but like the center of the universe.
This house was an old, ramshackle place, with a slate sink and a hand pump, an outhouse in the attached shed, and a porch with listing posts, but it was all my own, without any mortgage. Also, it stood on 25 acres of land with sweeping hayfields and two small streams.
Here I planted a half-acre garden, made friends with fellow homesteaders as well as long-time Mainers, and got a job in the local school. This was the yes of my life, the place where the sky opened up for me, where I began to raise my family and learn what it was to be an adult.
This poem is from Jefferson Navicky’s latest book, “Head of Island Beautification for the Rural Outlands,” a series of interlinked prose poems telling the story of Bird, a writer in a family of painters, as he attempts to make peace with his identity.
This poem is the third poem in the book, but Jefferson notes that it came fairly late in the writing of the book. “It feels like a telescope zoomed far back, and looking at the entire novel, or at least it’s trying to…like the narrator is imagining visiting himself.”
He says, “As I’m thinking about it, that sort of thing— speaking about one’s self in the third person, or watching oneself as if from the topmost corner of the room— there’s a strangeness to that. A disorientation.
I can’t help but feel a heaviness to it too, which is why I think I put it at the beginning of the book, a heaviness that the narrator eventually works his way through.”
Besides “Head of Island Beautification for the Rural Outlands,” Jefferson Navicky is the author of three other books, most notably “Antique Densities: Modern Parables & Other Experiments in Short Prose,” which won the 2022 Maine Literary Award for Poetry. Jefferson is the archivist for the Maine Women Writers Collection.