Poet’s Walk

A part of me always looks back on a certain house with warmth and hope. It’s the first house I lived in when I moved to Maine in 1971, over 50 years ago. Ripley didn’t feel like the willie-wags to me, but like the center of the universe.

This house was an old, ramshackle place, with a slate sink and a hand pump, an outhouse in the attached shed, and a porch with listing posts, but it was all my own, without any mortgage. Also, it stood on 25 acres of land with sweeping hayfields and two small streams.

Judy Kaber is a former Belfast poet laureate.

