Poet’s Walk

At 4 a.m. I wake to a cat staring in my face. This is Maddie, mottled gray, one of my current cats, and she’s telling me it’s time for breakfast. Luckily she doesn’t always wake me so early, though usually she’s ready by 6.

Maddie’s a stray we got from a couple in Portland who picked her up off the street. She’s fussy about how she’s touched. The first time my husband picked her up, she bit him nearly to the bone. She’s mellowed since then, but she’ll still give you a nip if you pick her up when she’s not in the mood.