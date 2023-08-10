At 4 a.m. I wake to a cat staring in my face. This is Maddie, mottled gray, one of my current cats, and she’s telling me it’s time for breakfast. Luckily she doesn’t always wake me so early, though usually she’s ready by 6.
Maddie’s a stray we got from a couple in Portland who picked her up off the street. She’s fussy about how she’s touched. The first time my husband picked her up, she bit him nearly to the bone. She’s mellowed since then, but she’ll still give you a nip if you pick her up when she’s not in the mood.
My other cat is Dori (named after poet Dorianne Laux), a beautiful orange cat. She loves to eat and has a bit of a weight problem. Maddie lords it over her even though Dori’s twice her size. Maddie was here first, after all.
I’ve always had cats and never cared for dogs. Maybe that comes from having to walk my father’s dogs when I was young. It was a task I found disgusting, even though in those days you didn’t need to “scoop the poop.” Instead, I got a sense of peace lying on my bed reading a book with a cat curled beside me. I like their independence and how easy it is to care for them.
Generally I only keep one or two cats at a time. But when I lived on a farm in Ripley, that wasn’t the case. I had four cats — two males and two females, none of them neutered. We had farm animals and with grain scattered around, rodents were always a concern, so the cats had a purpose besides being pets.
Then both females gave birth at the same time and I wound up with a dozen cats! Still, kittens are not the same as cats. Watching a birth and the mother caring for the kittens is such a warm experience. Fortunately, kittens are so delightful that it’s relatively easy to find homes for them.
I hope as I grow older I will always have a cat. (Or, if I’m lucky, even a kitten.) In her poem, “The Reason for a Kitten,” Rebecca Jessup explores what a kitten can mean to the aged. Rebecca had a number of cats, including Squimy, Rufus, Sonnets, Jake and Dorsey. Duncan Newcomer, Rebecca’s husband, said, “Dorsey was an outdoor stray that used to come to our porch in the winter and slowly worked his way into our lives through Rebecca's ministrations.”
Rebecca Jessup was a noted Latin teacher as well as being a well-regarded local poet. She was a member of Ellen Sander’s Woodshed Poetry group, as well as an active poet in Barbaria Maria’s writing classes. Her death at the beginning of the year was a blow to the local poetry community, leaving many stunned and saddened.
Her posthumously published book of poems, “Sorrows End,” is available at Left Bank Books, on Amazon, and through Goose River Press in Waldoboro.
The Reason for a Kitten
During her last year
my mother was alone a lot
except for her friendly, nameless kitten.
Kitten hopped and danced, comically, as kittens do,
and my mother laughed and laughed.
Kitten slept beside her, even though
my mother was old, and smelled of urine.
When my mother died, kitten was a young cat
who, the day before we held the sale,
gave birth to five kittens, even though
we were all gathered, fractious, sullen, unhappy.
A neighbor took her, kittens and all,
and named her Momma Cat, proclaimed her to be
especially sensitive, especially sweet.
Momma cat and her kits
have all died of old age years ago.
Still, I can hear my mother laughing at her play,
both of them surprised, distracted, wonder-filled—even though
my mother was old, and dying, and otherwise alone.