Recently my husband’s ex-wife has developed a form of aphasia. She has trouble making it to the end of a sentence without getting stuck on a word she can’t remember. With multi-syllable words, she can sometimes remember the first few syllables, but gets lost on the ending. She’s been to a speech therapist and has developed strategies for dealing with this problem.
It is, of course, a somewhat familiar problem to all of us who are aging. Yesterday I couldn’t think of the name of a principal I worked with for many years, though I could picture her face. A few hours later, when I was gardening, her name popped into my head. Our brain stores too many names of people, places, and things, and we just can’t pull specific nouns up when we need them. We, too, have learned to talk around them, to say where the person lived, how we first knew them, what they looked like. It’s an annoyance, but not that big an impediment.
However, for people who have dementia or Alzheimer’s, this loss becomes pervasive and heartbreaking. They lose not only the name of the boss they had at a job 15 years ago, but the names of their friends, their children, their spouse. Eventually they do not recognize faces, the home they lived in for 50 years. They forget how to dress themselves, how to eat pizza, how to operate the microwave. They don’t know that their mother died years ago or that their son just visited yesterday. They can’t be left alone or they may wander off, confused in this strange world.
This is disturbing and tortuous for caregivers as well. Poet Gary Rainford, whose mother, Bobbi, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, noted, “I often found myself as tangled and uncertain as she was. How do you comfort and care for somebody losing everything she has ever known? Losing herself completely?” In the poem, “Tessie’s Ghost,” Bobbi is at a point where she is generally aware of her surroundings, but also unsure about them. She seemed to be hallucinating, having private, internal conversations out loud, or seeing ghosts, particularly those of her mother and father.
Gary said, “In addition to her chaos, which still astounds me, are the nuggets of wisdom, enlightenment, and messages she communicated during our time together, until, of course, she lost her capacity to use words and construct sentences coherently — my mom was not a religious person, didn’t believe in God, but in the end, when she could, God was on the tip of her tongue.”
Gary writes daily so as he cared for his mother, their journey together entered his poems. He wrote “to find clarity and sanity” as much as to produce beauty. He explained, “By giving me life my mother gave me my first words, and her dying gave me my third collection of poems, ‘Adrift.’”
The full title of his book is “Adrift: The Love and Loss of Living with Dementia.” The book is available through North Country Press, Amazon, or at your local bookstore.
Gary is also the author of “Salty Liquor” and “Liner Notes.” He lives year-round on Swan’s Island with his wife and daughter. Gary’s poems have been published in a wide range of literary magazines, university journals, and newspapers.