Poet’s Walk

Recently my husband’s ex-wife has developed a form of aphasia. She has trouble making it to the end of a sentence without getting stuck on a word she can’t remember. With multi-syllable words, she can sometimes remember the first few syllables, but gets lost on the ending. She’s been to a speech therapist and has developed strategies for dealing with this problem.

It is, of course, a somewhat familiar problem to all of us who are aging. Yesterday I couldn’t think of the name of a principal I worked with for many years, though I could picture her face. A few hours later, when I was gardening, her name popped into my head. Our brain stores too many names of people, places, and things, and we just can’t pull specific nouns up when we need them. We, too, have learned to talk around them, to say where the person lived, how we first knew them, what they looked like. It’s an annoyance, but not that big an impediment.

