It’s been a delight to write this column over the past two years. The celebration/reading held March 30 provided a wonderful ending to my term. Many fellow poets attended as well as people from the community who have been reading my column. I felt exhilarated.
Life is not always so easy, though. The other night as I started washing the dishes, I noticed that my feet were getting wet! There was water leaking out from the cabinet underneath the sink and when I investigated further, I found that the drainpipes were no longer connected. Yikes! It’s hard to stay positive in the face of something like that.
But I have adopted a mantra to remember in the face of difficult situations and that’s to repeat the word “Joy” to myself. I believe there is some element of joy even in the face of calamity, perhaps just the opportunity for change. Joy in the case of the sink situation was that my husband is a multi-talented person and can deal with many of the problems that come up in our home. If I had to find a plumber, it would be harder to find the positive.
Joy isn’t usually a big thing — falling in love, buying a home, having a baby — but more often small things. Getting a good night’s sleep, seeing a fox at the edge of the woods, writing something that is satisfying. My tenure as Belfast’s poet laureate brought me much joy and I expect it will continue as I remain active in the poetry community and the community at large.
Maya Stein has been a freelance writer and editor for more than 20 years. She has self-published five books and a handful of writing prompt booklets. Her latest books are “Grief Becomes You,” a collection of writings and photographs on the subject of loss from more than 60 contributors, and “The Poser: 38 Photographs Reimagined,” a full-color coffee table book of contemporary portrait reenactments.
Maya is also the editorial director of Toad Hall Editions, a small, local press that seeks to publish potent and thought-provoking work as well as breaking the mold of traditional publishing processes and practices.
This poem is part of her ongoing, weekly poetry practice, which she calls “10-Line Tuesday.” Since June 2005, she’s been writing a 10-line poem every Tuesday and sending it out to an email list, free of charge. Maya says of this poem: “I was thinking…that in the practice of Nonviolent Communication (NVC) — developed by psychologist Marshall Rosenberg, ‘I’ statements are a vital component in NVC as they allow the speaker to take responsibility for their needs and feelings without blaming or putting the onus of responsibility on someone else.… In this poem, I explored various kinds of self-disclosure, both of the physical nature of the environment I was in and also the more etheric nature of my deeper thoughts and explorations.”
Maya notes that she often uses repetition to dig deeper into a subject. She says, “In this case, ‘I want’ is the vehicle with which I navigate the outer and inner landscapes of the poem. It allowed me both to create a through line and to maintain a kind of equanimity between the lines themselves.”
Maya was appointed as the new poet laureate by Belfast City Council on April 4.
‘I’ statements
I want to tell you how beautiful the light is here, strata of blues darkening
the further I look up. I want to say how good the spaghetti was just now,
arranged as it was in the red ceramic dish with the scalloped edges, which gave
the meal a shape I hadn’t expected. I want to admit that for certain things I have
so much patience, my heart stretching effortlessly, and for others my whole body
narrows into such reedy agitation, it feels like I could break. I want to remember
that I cannot blame myself for every failure. I want to keep looking in the garden
for metaphors. I want to put screens on the porch windows, let in more air. I want
to stop being afraid of what I don’t know. I want to have my mother’s hair, my sister’s
clarity. I want to keep starting over, leaning in, and listening as if for the first time.
Judy Kaber has been Belfast’s poet laureate for the past two years.