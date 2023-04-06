Poet’s Walk

It’s been a delight to write this column over the past two years. The celebration/reading held March 30 provided a wonderful ending to my term. Many fellow poets attended as well as people from the community who have been reading my column. I felt exhilarated.

Life is not always so easy, though. The other night as I started washing the dishes, I noticed that my feet were getting wet! There was water leaking out from the cabinet underneath the sink and when I investigated further, I found that the drainpipes were no longer connected. Yikes! It’s hard to stay positive in the face of something like that.

Judy Kaber is Belfast’s poet laureate.

