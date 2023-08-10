Rationally Right

This past legislative session in the state of Maine told us a great deal about the functioning of government in a one-party system. I was discussing this topic with an acquaintance recently, and they sarcastically asked if “they got anything done.” This is a common response from most Americans when discussing a legislative session conducted by a legislative body at the state or federal level.

The assumption is “Congress doesn’t get anything done.” This assumption by the American public generally manifests itself in a low public approval rating for legislatures, hovering around 30% on average (though it should be noted that approval ratings for individual representatives are much higher, suggesting that we disapprove of “the other guy” and not our own people).