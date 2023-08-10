This past legislative session in the state of Maine told us a great deal about the functioning of government in a one-party system. I was discussing this topic with an acquaintance recently, and they sarcastically asked if “they got anything done.” This is a common response from most Americans when discussing a legislative session conducted by a legislative body at the state or federal level.
The assumption is “Congress doesn’t get anything done.” This assumption by the American public generally manifests itself in a low public approval rating for legislatures, hovering around 30% on average (though it should be noted that approval ratings for individual representatives are much higher, suggesting that we disapprove of “the other guy” and not our own people).
In reality, our Maine Legislature is quite productive, for better or for worse. Since 2018, Democrats have controlled the Blaine House and both chambers of congress. I have always been wary of one-party control regardless of which party is in charge. Without proper checks and balances provided by opposing parties, the party in control has a tendency to become too involved in the lives of the general public.
Historically, economies perform better when the government is divided in some way. Regardless of one-party control, Maine is still functioning as a state, and there do seem to be some checks in place on the power of the Democrat-controlled Legislature. I’m going to weigh in on a few of the results of this past legislative session and discuss some of the realities of our current one-party government in Maine.
This past legislative session yielded more of the same results you might see from a state that is firmly held by progressive policy makers. We saw the rights of workers strengthened, access to abortion expanded, and more spending on social programs such as a large investment in the state’s contributions to raising the wages of child care workers and expanding access to child care subsidies.
For conservatives around the state, this could seem like a frustrating era, where year after year, the Democrats can seemingly pass whatever bill they want, leaving one feeling as though we have a government run amok. But this isn’t really the case.
Gov. Janet Mills vetoed several bills that the progressives in the House and Senate could not get enough votes to override (two-thirds majority needed), and this has been a pattern we have seen from Mills since she was elected in 2018. In fact, she has vetoed 41 bills in her tenure.
Her vetoes during this session were highlighted by the vetoing of a bill that would have limited foreign spending in Maine ballot elections, which might sound like a good thing at first glance, but getting deeper into the bill, one would realize the negative impact it could have on Maine-owned businesses that have a 5% interest in ownership from a foreign entity, or Maine-owned businesses that have been purchased by an internal conglomerate, which is not uncommon. Ultimately, this was a free speech issue and Mills was correct to veto it and send it back to the drawing board.
Additionally, Mills vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum wage for farm workers who do not fall under the umbrella of our current minimum wage laws, which again may seem like a good idea, but the bill had issues such as ambiguous wording that could lead to confusion for stakeholders and hurt Maine’s already-fragile agricultural industry.
It is important to know that we have leaders willing to stand up to their party instead of simply rubber-stamping whatever their party hands to them. I do not see this from a partisan perspective, either. Chris Sununu, the Republican governor of New Hampshire, has a similar track record of vetoing bills passed by his Republican-controlled legislature. Much to the chagrin of conservatives in his state, he famously vetoed a bill in 2022 that would have limited the governor’s powers during a state of emergency, likely a bill that was passed in knee-jerk fashion following our recent experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Sununu was correct in vetoing this bill, as it would have left his state’s most vulnerable populations in a potentially difficult situation, were another state of emergency to occur.
When legislatures are left unchecked, we see irresponsible policies passed by legislatures on both sides of the aisle. In Oregon, their Democrat-controlled government recently passed a law completely decriminalizing all drug use, which has left their urban areas in a state of serious crisis, as The New York Times recently reported. From Republicans, we have seen foolish “culture war” legislation in Florida, Tennessee and Texas that has already had serious unintended consequences for citizens in those states.
In summary, it’s comforting to me that there are still leaders in this country who are willing to act as a de facto check on the power of their own party’s power. I would love to see this trend continue in the future in Maine and New Hampshire, and perhaps our corner of the country can stand as an example for other state governors and their governments to follow.