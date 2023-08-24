Rationally Right

Last month, Gov. Janet Mills signed an offshore wind energy bill into law that will allow companies to bid on the right to build offshore wind energy projects large enough to collectively generate a staggering 3,000 megawatts of electricity, which would be enough energy to power roughly half of the state of Maine.

Before I speak on this topic, I want to firmly establish two things. First, I am in no way, shape, or form a climate denier. Humans have industrialized for a few centuries, and one consequence of that industrialization has been the releasing of unprecedented amounts of carbon into our atmosphere that poor old Mother Nature has been unable to process, so we are left with this extreme weather.