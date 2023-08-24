Last month, Gov. Janet Mills signed an offshore wind energy bill into law that will allow companies to bid on the right to build offshore wind energy projects large enough to collectively generate a staggering 3,000 megawatts of electricity, which would be enough energy to power roughly half of the state of Maine.
Before I speak on this topic, I want to firmly establish two things. First, I am in no way, shape, or form a climate denier. Humans have industrialized for a few centuries, and one consequence of that industrialization has been the releasing of unprecedented amounts of carbon into our atmosphere that poor old Mother Nature has been unable to process, so we are left with this extreme weather.
Secondly, I would also like to establish that I am almost always in favor of new projects that provide jobs, modernize our infrastructure, and most importantly make our lives easier. This new offshore wind initiative does check all those boxes. The jobs created through this project would be plentiful and high-paying. This has the potential of creating a whole new industry for our young people on the coast of Maine to train for. Certainly, the Midcoast would benefit from such an industry that would give our hard-working citizens a brighter future.
With all that said, something about offshore wind rubs me the wrong way.
There are some major advantages to offshore wind. According to the American Geosciences Institute, offshore wind generates much more electricity than its land counterpart because of more consistent breezes. Consistency is important as one of the drawbacks of most green energy solutions is that the power they generate is intermittent. Additionally, offshore wind is more powerful than wind on land. Stronger wind dramatically increases energy output. According to the AGI, average winds of 15 mph generate twice as much energy as average winds of 12 mph.
However, there are also disadvantages to offshore wind. Offshore wind turbines cannot be securely installed in water depths of 200 feet or more. In Maine, that would mean we would need floating wind turbines, which have been tested by the University of Maine, but a project of this size using floating turbines would be unprecedented. Additionally, these turbines can be damaged in bad weather and wave action. The Gulf of Maine can experience unforgiving weather, and considering turbines need to be placed more than 26 miles offshore to be out of sight from our coastline so as to not disrupt our tourism industry, they will certainly be in the line of fire.
And speaking of being placed so far offshore, one major factor the AGI acknowledges is that we don’t know a lot about how these deep-sea turbines impact marine animals and birds. We all know the North Atlantic right whale is barely hanging on these days as it is, yet we are now ushering in this enormous offshore wind experience.
Deep down, I think that is what bothers me the most about this offshore wind project. It seems that almost everything about it is an experiment, and I’m just not sure we should jeopardize all that we love about our state over this project that is full of unknowns. I could be wrong, and twenty years from now I may look back at this column and feel a tinge of embarrassment because this project was a resounding success, but at this point it leaves me feeling a bit uneasy.
The reality is, we do need a future that relies almost exclusively on energy that doesn’t pollute our environment any further. I just think we still have the opportunity to explore other options. A 2018 article published by the Yale School of the Environment argues on behalf of using nuclear energy as an answer to our energy production question. Though nuclear energy has been politically unpopular for decades, the fears thereof are largely unfounded.
There are two primary fears of nuclear energy: meltdowns and how to store nuclear waste. Historic meltdowns, such as those at Three Mile Island, Chernobyl, and Fukushima were alarming; however, the damage done by those meltdowns pales in comparison to damage done in other industrial accidents, including the deaths of 26,000 citizens of Henan Province in China during the collapse of a hydro-electric dam which failed when hit by a typhoon.
Furthermore, modern technology all but assures that any new nuclear power plants built in the United States would essentially be meltdown-proof. As far as waste disposal is concerned, the Yale article highlights the existence of an underground salt formation in the American West that stretches from New Mexico to Kansas, capable of storing the entire world’s nuclear waste safely for the next 1,000 years.
Now, I’m not arguing that we should build a nuclear power plant in the Midcoast in lieu of building a large offshore wind energy grid. Instead, I am trying to show that there have been other options, and there will continue to be other options that could satisfy our current and future energy needs. It’s probably too late to reconsider at this point, as the bill has been passed and the state will be receiving bids in the near future. We can only hope the experiment is a success.
Jake Newcomb lives in Westbrook with his wife Sarah and their dog Winny. He grew up in Knox County and previously taught government and history at Medomak Valley High School. He holds a graduate degree in political science and teaches economics and financial literacy, in addition to coaching a variety of teams and sports, at Bonny Eagle High School.