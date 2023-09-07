When I was first asked to write a conservative political column, I had to pause. I explained to the inquiring editor, Christine Simmonds, that I wasn’t much of a conservative anymore. Republicans didn’t like my politics.
I attended high school and college with Christine, and she recalled I was at one time the president of the College Republicans at the University of Maine in Farmington. I quickly qualified that by reminding her I was also the president of the Medomak Valley Education Association, and I take pride in my moderate political views.
I have tried to distance myself from my staunchly conservative past, but as I reflected on what brought me to where I am today, I thought, “Have I really changed that much?”
I’m not so sure that I have.
I still regularly find myself disagreeing with liberal perspectives and Democrats in general. I am still a big fan of capitalism and believe the market can solve most economic problems. So why have I worked so hard to distance myself from my proudly Republican past? Let me provide some background to who I am and how my experiences have shaped my perspectives.
I grew up in a conservative household. We proudly supported Republican candidates for office and looked down upon Democrats. I have early memories of campaigning for the likes of Jasper Wyman, who finished third in the 1994 Maine gubernatorial primary, losing the nomination to a rising star in the Maine Republican party, a woman named Susan Collins, whose political career needs no explanation.
I remember ridiculing the Clinton administration in the 1990s, and likewise worshiping the Bush administration in the 2000s. I voted against Obama twice, and never cast a single ballot for a Democrat until 2014 when I voted for Mike Michaud in his failed attempt to unseat Paul LePage as governor.
Truth be told, I haven’t voted for a Republican other than Susan Collins since 2014. My doubts in the efficacy of the modern Republican Party started in college with the Maine College Republicans. I just couldn’t seem to take anyone seriously.
The times that we mingled with members of Maine’s actual Republican Party leadership, I was even more taken aback at the lack of professionalism in the group. These were the people I had looked up to my whole life? Then a politician came along that at first excited me and later disgusted me.
When Paul LePage first came on the scene in 2010, he had this simple phrase: “If it is to be, it is up to us.”
It was a simple and convincing message. LePage barely snuck by Eliot Cutler in a three-way election, and the years that followed made me seriously question my allegiance to Republicans. To be candid for a moment, LePage is an embarrassment. I could write a supplemental column on how his policies were smoke and mirrors, but for now I will focus on his rhetoric.
LePage was Trump before Trump entered politics. After six years of LePage, my allegiance to the modern Republicans eroded even more as Donald Trump won the nomination for president in 2016. After that, I started referring to myself as a “Susan Collins Republican.” Even her performance under the pressure of the Trump GOP machine pushed me further and further away from aligning with anything “Republican” or “conservative.”
Today, however, I am able to see the world of politics differently. Trump is no longer in the White House, and though he is the leading candidate in the Republican primary, I feel I have a better grasp of the “why” and “how” that surround our current state of affairs. I am starting to feel my own sense of self-efficacy in regard to politics, and it is my hope that I can apply that energy to this column as I try to shed some light on a possible path forward for folks like me who are frustrated with the state of modern politics, but understand that taking an extreme stance on issues is not how we move forward as a society.
Jake Newcomb lives in Westbrook with his wife Sarah and their dog Winny. He grew up in Knox County and previously taught government and history at Medomak Valley High School. He holds a graduate degree in political science and teaches economics and financial literacy, in addition to coaching a variety of teams and sports, at Bonny Eagle High School.