On the Road Review

Way back in 1966, Chrysler’s Dodge Division took the run-of-the-mill Coronet sedan and created a sleek two-door, fastback coupe called the Charger to better compete in NASCAR racing. This long and low five-passenger “muscle car” quickly became a popular model for Dodge — both for families and performance-minded drivers who appreciated the car’s extroverted personality.

Dodge Charger Swinger Widebody

The Dodge Charger Swinger Widebody.

Today, the seventh-generation Charger, (please forget the lamented fourth generation Charger, a bloated non-performer from the woebegone ‘70s) which is now a traditional four-door sedan that is actually smaller, but roomier, than the original, is nearing the end of its muscle car reign atop the full-size segment. Stellantis (Dodge’s parent company) is looking to create EV muscle car variants for debut late next year. They even promise (piped-in, artificial) mechanical noises to mimic the motoring melodies found in the outgoing Chargers. Let’s see how that plays in Peoria.

Charger Swinger interior

The interior of the Dodge Charger Swinger Widebody.

