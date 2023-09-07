Dodge Charger Swinger Widebody

Way back in 1966, Chrysler’s Dodge Division took the run-of-the-mill Coronet sedan and created a sleek two-door, fastback coupe called the Charger to better compete in NASCAR racing. This long and low five-passenger “muscle car” quickly became a popular model for Dodge — both for families and performance-minded drivers who appreciated the car’s extroverted personality.
Today, the seventh-generation Charger, (please forget the lamented fourth generation Charger, a bloated non-performer from the woebegone ‘70s) which is now a traditional four-door sedan that is actually smaller, but roomier, than the original, is nearing the end of its muscle car reign atop the full-size segment. Stellantis (Dodge’s parent company) is looking to create EV muscle car variants for debut late next year. They even promise (piped-in, artificial) mechanical noises to mimic the motoring melodies found in the outgoing Chargers. Let’s see how that plays in Peoria.
Along with its Challenger sibling, Dodge has created a lengthy list of “Last Call” models commemorating the performance legacy of both Charger and Challenger. This week’s Charger Swinger Widebody is number four on the “last call” list, which with the latest reveal of the very limited production Challenger “Black Ghost,” numbers eight special editions in total.
Essentially a Scat Pak trimmed car ($51,925 base, $57,920 as a widebody, and $64,855 as shown) the Swinger is a throwback to a title last used on a 1969 Dodge Dart. Using deep-dish, 11-inch-wide “Gold School” 20-inch wheels, Gold School accents and stitching, plus Gold School emblems and dash labels, the Swinger comes in three “Gold School” colors; F8 Green (our sample), Sublime Green or White Knuckle.
For non-Dodge fans, the Charger is a rear-drive sedan with a spacious trunk (starting at $35,825). AWD is available on base SXT V6-powered models, plus there are R/T models using the 370 horsepower 5.7-liter Hemi V8. Scat Pak ups the ante with a 6.4-liter, 485 horsepower Hemi V8, while there are three Hellcat trims (starting with 717 horsepower), including Redeye Widebody (with 797 horsepower) and JailBreak (807 horsepower) which retails for $83,250. An incredibly capable eight-speed automatic transmission backs each of these powerplants.
Descended from the Mercedes E-class sedan from 2005, the Charger drives like no other large sedan. The multi-link rear suspension admirably handles imperfect roads, yet the over-sized Pirelli performance tires affixed to the Swinger’s huge wheels will grab certain undulations and cracks and force steering corrections.
However, the largest variance between the Charger and every other sedan is that there really is nothing at all quite like it. In full Widebody stance, the sedan is menacing looking, with spoilers grabbing air at the front, the six-inch wide fender-extensions shadowing the huge tires, and the barking dual-mode exhaust system always telegraphing your driving attitude. From mild to wild, you get to decide by a wiggle of your right foot, the Swinger’s exhaust note is a none-too-subtle reminder that this car is very different.
And buyers apparently want that. Charger sales are up 18% YTD, making it, by far, the best-selling full-size sedan. Last Call models are spurring heightened sales activity for sure.
Toe the go-pedal and the Charger leaps into action, the traction control system straining to keep the rear tires from lighting up. It’s a sliding, slithering dance under the best of situations. Introduce some moisture and the Swinger becomes a full-blown hooligan machine.
Simple, easy-to-use controls populate the cabin. Large knobs, big push buttons, plus efficient programmable touch points on the nine-inch U-connect screen are all complimented by Apple/Android connectivity, navigation and some of the best heated seats in the business. The screen includes several performance apps as well as Line-Lock and Launch Assist programs—two features not normally associated with four-door grocery-getters. Dodge wants you to enjoy all 485 horses whenever safe and prudent.
Which, for most drivers, should be at the drag strip, away from traffic. Since 2015, Dodge has built up an outsized reputation for its Hellcat performance cars, showcasing their capabilities in commercials and at consumer events. The Swinger is part of that portfolio.
The Charger — as well as the Challenger — are both very enjoyable, easy-to-drive performance cars. Comfortable, roomy and perhaps a little old-school analog in the evolving digital age, these are relatable cars attainable by the masses. While “Last Call” models are commanding record retail asks, that selling activity should not diminish what Dodge has accomplished with a platform first developed almost two decades ago.
Buyers will enjoy these cars for a long, long time. What comes next, no one today knows how that will work out. Thanks for the memories, Dodge.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.