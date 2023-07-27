After invoking the infamous Dodge brothers (Horace and John) as their performance mentors in their marketing schemes for most of the past decade, what will the Stellantis brand do after the apparent (pending) demise of its legendary Hellcat performance vehicles?
Well, it seems that Horace and John are still prowling the halls at Dodge, as this compact-class crossover — the brand’s first — jumps to the front of the segment with a snarling, adolescent attitude that should make fans of the brand grin and chuckle to themselves.
The Hornet, a nameplate right out of the 1970s and descended from one of the companies that Chrysler/Stellantis bought along the way to consolidation, will readily embrace the sporty nature of many of Chrysler’s cars from that era — the Stinger, Dart GT, Road Runner, etc. That first Hornet, built by AMC, spawned the likes of distinctive small cars called Gremlin and Pacer and sold well over a million copies in its first years. Don’t let the fact that this Hornet is built in Italy by another Stellantis brand — Alfa Romeo — deter you from understanding its uniquely American-style product emphasis.
Based on the all-new Alfa Tonale, which is sold here as well as in Europe, the Hornet nails the styling target with attractive proportions, eye-catching colors, and a shapely body. A five-door wagon with split folding rear seats, like all of its rivals, the Hornet is slightly smaller than most in the compact segment, stretching the tape to 178 inches long, riding on a 104-inch wheelbase. Base weight is 3,750 pounds, ranging up to almost 4,140 pounds in fully optioned plug-in hybrid trim like our R/T Plus sample in vivid Hot Tamale red paint.
Deviating from the standards of the compact class is readily apparent in the first few minutes. There are no Dodge decals or labels anywhere on our R/T; just Hornet symbols on the fenders and small Dodge lettering on the bright red Brembo brake calipers — that accompany the optional Track Pack list of features. This list also includes 20-inch wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport all-season performance tires, adjustable suspension dampers and Alcantara-swathed sport seats.
After the debut of the Hornet GT last fall — $32,330 with a 268-horsepower 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine running through a 9-speed automatic transmission with AWD — this year’s lineup adds the R/T and R/T Plus models ($47,530 start, $52,305 as shown) that uses a 1.3-liter turbo-four augmented by a 121 horsepower rear electric motor to produce a combined 288 horsepower and a serious 383-pound/feet of peak torque running through the rear-biased AWD system. Manipulate the oversized paddle shifters at the same time, and you get a 15-second, 30 horsepower PowerShot boost to further aid your Dodge brother imitations.
At idle, the Hornet is usually silent, running on the hybridized hardware to maximize efficiency — up to 35 mpg. But let it idle long enough, cycling through its various power demands, and the rorty exhaust note of the 1.3-liter engine is actually pretty cool, its snarly bark subtle but assertive. So is the kick in the back when you ply the R/T’s Aisin 6-speed automatic and sample the Hornet’s power — it isn’t a Hellcat, but it sure is trying.
Bend the sport steering wheel and the Hornet’s Koni four-wheel independent suspension shows that this is not your typical commuter crossover, it wants to dance. The ride is firm, sporty yet not at all rough. Handling is decidedly sharp, the bigger tires providing excellent grip and quick responses. You will not confuse the Hornet with a RAV4.
The plug-in hybrid system recharged in less than two hours at home on my new Level II charger. At full charge, you cycle through the dash menu and lock onto “electric-only” operation, and the Dodge easily provided 31 miles of electric power back and forth to work — with ample acceleration. Dodge claims that the R/T can reach 80 mph in EV mode. When depleted, it switches to hybrid mode — with none of the range anxieties of a current EV-only vehicle. However, the small-ish gas tank only provided a range of gas/hybrid operation of less than 280 miles.
Inside can best be described as sporty comfortable. The seating is very good — front and rear — yet there is not a lot of excess room. You get wireless phone charging, the U-Connect screen has no buttons, the console is slightly busy, and I would throw away the cargo shade on day one — it got in the way every time I lifted the power rear gate. Twisting the sporty steering wheel also smashed my knuckles into the BIG paddle shifters, all the time, and couldn’t help but think that something is amiss as no one would sign-off on that error. Besides, my hands are not that big.
Sleek, quick and innovative in several ways, the Hornet is another flavor in one of the industry’s most popular segments. Horace and John will be riding with you.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.