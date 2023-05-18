It should be apparent to consumers that full-size SUVs are not going away anytime soon, despite the over-heated hyping of all things battery electric. Ford, GM and Stellantis — not to mention Toyota, Mercedes, BMW and Audi, among others — are selling a lot of these super-profitable three-row haulers.
And that’s fine for the automakers, as the extra profits from these behemoths is helping to fund the development of the EVs that will eventually make it to market.
Ford’s CEO admitted as much in April of this year, when first-quarter sales results showed that Ford’s traditional car/truck business made over $1.5 billion, while the EV side of Ford’s newly divided corporate house lost over $750 million. Those numbers matter, despite the spin about “being on track.” The fledgling EV automakers that are swiftly running out of cash and closing up shop are truly an industry concern.
This week’s Expedition, in Stealth performance trim, drew favorable comments from many on-lookers at the golf course, at the gas station and even at the big-box building supply store, as the voluminous cargo hold swallowed a new storm door and all of the trimmings on the flat-deck provided by the power-folding second- and third-row seatbacks. The Rapid Red paint ($395 extra), the gleaming 22-inch wheels, the shining red brake calipers, all combined to give the Expedition a confident street presence.
And unlike some pretenders that are all trim and badges, the Stealth trim (part of a $9,880 accessory package) packs a punch with an upgrade to the twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 spinning out a tire-twisting 440 horsepower and 510-pound/feet of peak torque, a notable bump in power from the stock 400/480 numbers on other Limited-edition Expeditions. Running through a slick 10-speed automatic transmission, in just rear wheel drive here (AWD is an additional $3,000), the big Ford earns EPA numbers of 17/23 mpg.
Ford’s efforts with this turbocharged V6 have been quite successful, as the Expedition can not only tow up to 9,300 pounds but can also out-hustle its GM rivals with much stronger acceleration than their V8 engines. Indeed, put the whip to the big Ford and its ability to swiftly power ahead will surprise anyone not familiar with how fast a three-ton SUV can move. Stellantis is following a similar path with a turbo-six in its new Wagoneer models, with similar performance gains.
Handling and ride are mixed. On the superslab, the Expedition is a smooth cruiser. It can glide past anything on the trip with almost 500 miles of range. But despite the “Sport suspension,” and a helm that seemed rather ambivalent about path accuracy, the Ford is neither compliant nor precise when the road turns into an undulating, twisty test of tarmac. Too much head toss and too much suspension rebound clearly state that elevated travel on backroads is better left to your Mustang.
The cabin is hushed and roomy. Power running boards grant easier ingress, while a giant vista roof flushes the cabin with light. Smart-charging USB ports compliment all three rows of seating, with front buckets and second-row seating all heated. Wireless charging functions in the console, under the ginormous 15.5-inch vertical touchscreen. However, lacking any tactile feedback, and with few hard-wired controls for common functions, the Ford’s screen proved to be a distraction rather than a companion to the driving effort, with numerous errant finger strikes.
Pricing starts at just under $56,000 for the Expedition, with the mid-range Limited starting at $64,290. Buyers can still get the longer Expedition Max as well for another foot of cargo space in an already roomy rear compartment. Absent at this price, $78,650 as shown, are a heads-up display, AWD, and a tow hitch, despite a tow package and trailer brake system. Expeditions are built in Louisville, Kentucky.
Ford also has a new Timberline trim for the Expedition, an off-road oriented setup with more ground clearance, different tires, plus this same elevated powertrain. It’s hard not to notice that every automaker is adding some type of “off-road” enhanced model in their SUV lineups, as if the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly made everyone a rugged individualist looking to find the great outdoors in their own covered wagon. Electronic traction aids are a modicum of assistance under certain off-roading conditions, but there are plenty of YouTube channels devoted to the rescues of soft-roading cars and SUVs that took the commercials literally — without the aid of situational tires that would take advantage of the conditions.
The Expedition Stealth surely looks the part. It can fly, it can glide, but don’t ask it to fast dance.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for more than 20 years.