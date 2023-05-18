On the Road Review

Ford Expedition Limited Stealth

The Ford Expedition Limited Stealth.

 Photo by Tim Plouff

It should be apparent to consumers that full-size SUVs are not going away anytime soon, despite the over-heated hyping of all things battery electric. Ford, GM and Stellantis — not to mention Toyota, Mercedes, BMW and Audi, among others — are selling a lot of these super-profitable three-row haulers.

And that’s fine for the automakers, as the extra profits from these behemoths is helping to fund the development of the EVs that will eventually make it to market.

Expedition Stealth interior

A view of the Expedition Limited Stealth's interior and heads-up display.
Ford Expedition Limited Stealth cab

The Expedition Limited Stealth's cargo space.

Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.

