Pundits can draw (create) all kinds of conclusions about the growing disparity in vehicle prices and consumers’ pocketbooks, but there is no denying that vehicle retails are much higher — and still climbing. From EVs to pickup trucks, the numbers are all too often staggering.
Yet, buyers proliferate — and often buy their way onto waiting lists for these expensive new creations. Hence, industry operating margins grow, further distorting the gap between the reality of buyers and what the market is producing for consumption.
There is no more apparent example of this phenomenon than this week’s Ford F-150 Raptor R Performance pickup truck. It is an outrageous truck, with incredible on-road and off-road capabilities. It is a blast to drive — in the dirt, ripping up old two-tracks, or blasting on your favorite tarmac with one of the best suspensions in the business. All in all, the Raptor R is a really fun truck.
But… it should be. The Raptor R — with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 borrowed from the Mustang GT500 — makes a staggering 700 horsepower, along with 640-pound/feet of peak torque before reaching its outlandish 7,000 rpm redline. That is 250 horsepower MORE than the regular Raptor and its sibling the Raptor 37, which relies on a twin-turbo, 3.5-liter V6 engine. So, like the original Raptor from over a decade ago, this Raptor R marks the return of a V8 powered performance truck — along with the soundtrack to go with it from the four-inch dual-exhaust cannons.
The Raptor R uses the same magnificent five-link rear suspension of its siblings; it retains the long-travel dual-tube Fox adjustable shocks, plus a plethora of underbody skid plates to protect the F-series’ vital organs. The R also gets monster 37-inch B.F. Goodrich KO2 tires ($450 at Tire Rack) on 12.5-inch wide forged beadlock rims, as well as a distinctive front bumper with Rigid fog lites, upper grille marker lamps plus bright amber LED daytime lamps.
The rear seats are heated, while the fronts are heated and cooled. The best running boards in the biz aid entrance and exit, plus you get Ford’s folding shifter (sweet 10-speed automatic) and flip-able console/desktop layout. A 12-inch screen provides access to apps, navigation and audio, while a full complement of hard buttons (including ceiling mounted toggle controls for optional gear) augments the Sync 4 system. More contrast in the screen would make quick eye access better, but Ford apparently knows best. A flat floor in back, a power rear window plus supportive seating all around mark the success of the F-series cabin.
A massive sunroof is optional; so is a power tailgate (up and down). Our Shark Gray R arrived with the graphics delete feature, so you can pretend to be stealthy — right up until you thumb the red start button and that over-achieving V8 spins to life.
The ride is graceful, the long-travel suspension soaking up road imperfections, big corners or anything else you throw its way with grace and aplomb. Power flows much too easily; a quick stab on the throttle creates “lunar launch mode” and the Raptor R is off in full fury — despite your intentions. Dirt powerslides, graceful arches of rooster-tailing gravel plus an uncanny ability to bound over humps and dunes that would leave others trembling are just subtle highlights of this benchmark performance truck.
The Raptor was created to be a special off-road performance truck, and Ford succeeded beyond its dreams, with sales increasing almost every year. Shockingly, it took several years before Ram and Silverado/Sierra came out with anything close to the Raptor — and then Ram’s extroverted TRX (T-Rex) debuted two years ago. Without that first Raptor, the TRX would not have been created, while GM’s series of lifted trucks probably would not exist either.
Now there are three Raptors, including this warrior, to battle the 702 horsepower TRX.
How much you say? Like many high-performance machines of late — gas or battery power — the automakers are looking to capitalize on those early adopters, collectors and influencers who are willing to pay, dearly, for the first purchase privilege. Raptor R starts at $109,250 — almost $30,000 more than a base Raptor. Our sample, if for sale, would sticker for $112,125. The waiting list is extensive.
Designed to raise your heart rate — Ford really claims that — the Raptor R is like lighting an automotive fuse. What do you think a 700-horsepower truck runs like? Your grandmother’s Buick? The Raptor R is a right-brained four-door party on wheels. And best of all, you don’t need no stinkin’ roads.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.