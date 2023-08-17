On the Road Review

The newest GMC Canyon, a mechanical clone of its lower-cost Chevrolet Colorado sibling, continues to push the boundaries of the mid-size pickup segment regarding features, performance and pricing. With more than 40% of all GMC’s sold now a Denali trim, or higher, GMC has embraced a sales path that leans heavily into the premium end of each segment that it competes.

Just barely behind Subaru on the national sales charts, ahead of Ram, Mercedes, BMW, Lexus and many other brands, GMC has staked a position that it will offer more content than Chevrolet and appeal to a different audience in both trucks and crossovers. Our $54,000 Canyon Denali is just one such example.

