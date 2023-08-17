The newest GMC Canyon, a mechanical clone of its lower-cost Chevrolet Colorado sibling, continues to push the boundaries of the mid-size pickup segment regarding features, performance and pricing. With more than 40% of all GMC’s sold now a Denali trim, or higher, GMC has embraced a sales path that leans heavily into the premium end of each segment that it competes.
Just barely behind Subaru on the national sales charts, ahead of Ram, Mercedes, BMW, Lexus and many other brands, GMC has staked a position that it will offer more content than Chevrolet and appeal to a different audience in both trucks and crossovers. Our $54,000 Canyon Denali is just one such example.
Along with its off-road focused AT4 trim level, GMC is at the top of the mid-size pickup segment in power, price and proposed off-road capabilities, as well as on-road comfort. All models are now powered by a 2.7-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine, backed by an 8-speed automatic. Multi-mode 4WD is standard on Denali, as well as a 2-inch body-lift, front and rear locking differentials, 20-inch wheels with off-road focused Bridgestones, as well as assorted red-painted tow hooks, skid plates, and a tow package.
A 360-degree camera system even covers the hitch area, while you can spec the system for underbody camera angles as well to better detect off-road impediments. Heated and cooled power seats, heated steering wheel and a color heads-up display — a class exclusive — is complimented by Google capabilities in the much-larger 11.3-inch infotainment screen.
Throw in GMC’s Canyon Pro Safety gear — forward collision alert, haptic vibrating seat, lane-keeping assist, rear park assist, dynamic cruise, blind-zone steering assist, rear cross traffic alert, and more and it soon becomes obvious that GMC is opting to out-feature several rivals.
Denali trim also gets you open-pore wood trim in the dash, with an etched overlay of Denali National Park, plus quilted leather seating and a power sunroof. The running boards attached proved to be more an obstacle for vehicle exit, than as an assist.
The newest Canyon maintains its composed ride and handling dynamics, although it makes one wonder why GMC didn’t move towards a fully independent rear suspension with this latest redesign. Tow rating — 7,700-pounds — might be one reason, as this leads the mid-size pickup segment.
Hits: the Canyon scores points with its generally easy to use control layout. Two rows of push buttons handle climate and comfort functions, with oversized temp knobs at each end — for driver and passenger. The audio system gets one knob for volume, and (lamentably) slide/touch action for tuning. The big screen offers up all kinds of apps, off-road performance screens for traction, location and more; even the owner’s manual resides here. So does the headlight control function, which is undeniably more complex than necessary.
Seating is comfortable, with buyers realizing that the second row in this class is generally for smaller occupants and okay for short-term adult use.
Misses: while the 2.7-liter engine delivers more peak power than the departing V-6, 310 horsepower and an impressive 430-pound/feet of peak torque, the raw sound of the big-four engine working is less impressive. So is fuel economy; only 17/21 mpg with 4WD, 18/23 for rear-drive models — which is less than a full-size Sierra. Ford employs a 2.7-liter engine, but it is a V6, and it is smoother, more powerful and much more fuel efficient.
The diesel engine is no longer offered, despite GM expanding that engine’s presence in its SUV lineup, and the tiny, non-intuitive control for the windshield wipers is not a step forward.
Canyon pricing starts at over $38,000 for Elevation models, with some new off-road focused AT4X AEV models selling for over $70,000. These prices easily eclipse the mid-size segment.
Yet, discerning buyers may not have asked for this level of pricing, but they have pushed the market in this direction as automakers look to satisfy the demand for premium products in all things automotive. That GMC has accepted the challenge indicates their research shows additional revenue from pickups that work better off-road. The success of the Jeep Gladiator, Ford’s new Ranger Raptor and the high-end Tacoma models all suggest that this vein of the marketplace is deep and rich.
The newest Canyon has great styling, a presence that several rivals lack, plus a build and feel that supersedes these mid-size competitors. How the doors close, how the truck rides and drives, belay a sense of solid strength. With more accoutrements, greater off-roading capabilities, and the top tow rating, GMC’s Canyon is a premium mid-size offering for the buyer who wants more than a Chevy Colorado.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for more than 20 years.