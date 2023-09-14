Honda Civic Type R

In late July, Honda’s long-term press relations representative for the East Coast, the very enthusiastic Chris Naughton, joined me for a short ride to Portland’s jetport in the BMW M2. Always a fan of both his products and the competition, our conversation seemed quite relevant six weeks later while driving the newest Civic, the very high-performance Type R.
Honda has always had a penchant for producing engineering-led performance cars — perhaps a symptom of its leading role in motorcycle design, or the fact that Honda is the largest engine-maker in the world. Thinking back to what was, at the time, an exciting, innovative sports car — the Honda S2000 — this Civic Type R blows that machine into the weeds. This 11th-generation Civic, bolstered by significant hardware to create the track-friendly Type R, is the most potent Civic ever sold in America. It is also the most powerful Honda production car ever on sale in the States.
The Type R comes one-way, for $44,385. The five-door hatchback features a 2.0-liter turbocharged-four making 315 horsepower and an impressive 310-pound/feet of peak torque, running through a slick 6-speed manual gearbox. The body has been lowered and widened to embrace the wider stance created by the larger 19-inch wheels shod with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport summer performance radials. Big Brembo brake calipers provide excellent stopping power while a menacing-looking wing adorns the liftback. Fortunately, the wing does not block rearward vision, while a wiper helps to clear the large rear panel.
At the back, triple exhaust pipes play a subdued tune, unless near red-line. The center pipe is larger than the other two, which is all just a little different since this is a four-cylinder car. EPA mileage estimates are 22/28-mpg on recommended premium fuel.
Inside, the cockpit features bright red and black suede sport seats complimented by red accents in the doors and dash, which has a bit too much basic Civic plastic visible throughout. The upgraded seats are comfortable and supportive for exercise duty, yet lack any power assist or heating elements. The two elements that you will utilize most during your driving engagement are, however, exceptional. The steering wheel feels just right — and delivers the proper levels of feedback and control. The stainless-steel shifter, a sinewy link through the beefed-up gearbox, makes every driver a track star as it clicks from gear to gear with a precision that is the gold standard in the industry.
Concessions to comfort include a 12-speaker Bose system, 9-inch color info screen with navigation, wireless Apple/Android connectivity, wireless charging, plus a smattering of electronic driving aids that don’t diminish the driving experience are all standard. The back seat has a hard center console, rendering the Type R a four-passenger car. Frills are few, but if you need accoutrements, you’ll visit the Acura dealer to get their version of the Type R for $9,000 more.
The latest 2.0-liter turbo motor makes this a much more engaging ‘hot’ hatch than any previous version. The torque-rich engine even has swagger when left in sixth gear, powering up long grades without downshifting, or seeking warp speed on your favorite open stretch of road — er, track. The Civic pulls hard, easily, and can be considered the pinnacle of Honda performance, but also the top “hot hatch” in a segment that includes VW Golf GTI/R rivals, Hyundai Elantra N, Toyota’s GR Corolla or even the entry-level Toyota Supra. Of course, the Supra is rear drive and only has two seats, a significant disadvantage versus the everyday versatility of the Type R.
The Type R looks more like a track machine, too, with its much wider stance clearly visible from several angles. The extroverted rear wing may not offer much of a driving aid at legal speeds, and its contrasting black color certainly says “look at me,” yet this is an essential part of the Type R’s ethos for the millennial and youth-oriented buyers who covet this car.
That Honda S2000 required “that you drive it like you stole it” in order to exact any meaningful power from its high-strung 2.0-liter engine. This Type R is much more responsive and simply a fun, entertaining driving machine — all of the time. Honda has done such a good job engineering out the dreaded front wheel drive torque steer found in powerful cars like this — using dual-axis front struts and a limited slip front differential —most drivers will readily savor the car’s impressive handling virtues.
The Civic Type R proved to be a more engaging machine than the lusted-for M2. Chris would appreciate hearing that. He’s a Honda-man thru and thru.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.