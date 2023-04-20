On the Road Review

Last year, Hyundai’s battery electric Ioniq 5 Crossover took the industry by storm. It was tapped as the North American Car of the Year. It made every enthusiast magazine’s best list. We even picked it here as the most important of “My Favorite Cars of 2022.”

So now we get another bite of this apple. Our AWD, dual-electric motor Ioniq 5 boasts 320 peak horsepower from its DC fast-charging 77.4 kW lithium-ion polymer battery pack. It remains quick, sure-footed, quiet, roomy and significantly ahead of several rivals that garner more media attention.

Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.

