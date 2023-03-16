The debut of the 2020 Kia Telluride, and its sibling the Hyundai Palisade, definitely reshaped the mid-size, three-row crossover class. Offering well thought-out interiors with handy, family-friendly features, above average driving tech, plus a driving comportment that exceeded the existing rivals, all combined with its lengthy warranty coverage, helped the Telluride to rocket up the sales charts. The Telluride also secured Kia’s standing atop the J.D. Power Quality surveys.
For 2023, Kia gives the Telluride a modest facelift up front, while improving the interior with expansive 12.3” inch screens side-by-side in the dash. Packed with data, choices and functionality, these user-friendly screens are among the leaders in this, or any, class. Kia has also added two new trim packages, X-Line and X-PRO, that are meant to bolster the Telluride’s off-road acumen, seeing as how the pretense of being a mudder off-road appears to be paramount in automaker’s board meetings now.
Our top-of-the-line SX Prestige X-PRO, $55,120, in optional Lake Blue paint and handsome Terracotta leather and wood interior, substitutes 18-inch black wheels and all-terrain rubber for the standard 20-inch tire/wheel package to enhance off-road capabilities. Providing greater grip in winter’s customary sloppy conditions, the rugged tread pattern of the smaller diameter tires didn’t impact travel serenity or the Kia’s on-road stability. A locking center differential is included as well as standard downhill descent control on all AWD Tellurides.
The ability to lock the Telluride’s on-demand AWD system into 4WD for lower speeds sets this roomy crossover apart from its rivals that rely on spin-inducing loss of traction to activate their AWD systems. A deep mud-hole or messy snow-covered driveway can both be exited with little drama in the Telluride. A slightly higher stance improves off-road ground clearance a smidge, but don’t get lost in the impression that you can instantly conquer the Rubicon Trail.
The rest of the Telluride’s basic goodness has been enhanced. The second-row captain’s chairs are excellent. The third-row seats still fold easily and provide a convenient flat floor for the expanded cargo hold. The standard roof rails continue, and max tow rating actually increases 10% to 5,000 pounds.
The dual screens accentuate the completeness of the Kia’s whole driver interface commitment. Large piano-key buttons, rocker-switches and concise dials all fall readily to the operator’s hand. The functional console features two beefy, leather-clad grab-handles on each edge, wireless charging and a conventional shift lever for the eight-speed automatic transmission. Swathed in your choice of Nappa leather interiors, X-PRO also includes a heads-up display, heated and cooled front seats, heated and cooled second row seats, dual sunroofs, rear privacy glass with sunshades, power liftgate, surround view monitor with lane-change blind-spot cameras, digital rear-view mirror, Harmon Kardon audio, remote start plus a self-levelling rear suspension. The forward collision assist system now interprets intersection obstacles like pedestrians and bicycles, while the active driving Smart Cruise assist can change lanes electronically.
From the first minutes behind the wheel to the end of seven days, the Telluride exudes a comfortable-ness that belies its price point (front drive models start at $37,000). Driver touchpoints, the seats, your visibility and the obvious detailing in the cabin all suggest a vehicle that costs much more. Bend the steering wheel at an elevated pace down your favorite road and the hushed competence with which the Telluride performs its chores is both reassuring and rewarding. Not every three-row wagon is nearly this good. To be able to accomplish this level of competence, at this price, reaffirms the value of the brand.
The same 3.8-liter V-6 with 291 horsepower continues to power the Telluride. It is quick yet subtle, and doesn’t intrude on your driving as it seems to recognize your style and react accordingly to thrifty throttle-users or gas-pedal abusers. EPA fuel economy ratings are 18/24 mpg; our realized efficiency during a wet, windy, winter week hovered around 21 mpg. There is no hybrid offering — yet; but with several other Kia crossover hybrids, it seems implausible that the Telluride won’t soon be available with another powertrain.
The Telluride is built in West Point, Georgia, with 60% of its parts sourced from American manufacturers.
After several years of referring inquisitive buyers to Kia (and Hyundai) vehicles, there is still the occasional rolled eyebrow and questioning look that comes from a non-believer. They will begin with, “I used to know someone who had a Kia fifteen years ago, and…” Those days are long gone. This is not your father’s Kia. And the Telluride cements the transformation.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.
