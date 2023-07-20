Mazda CX-90 Premium Plus

This CX-90 three-row crossover is the largest vehicle Mazda has ever produced for the North American marketplace. It features an all-new chassis, with a rear-biased AWD system, three distinct powertrains based on a completely new in-line six-cylinder engine, as well as new driving technologies and an upscale interior design. For an automotive brand playing in the margins of the world’s second largest car market, this is a bold new product.
The CX-90 continues the re-labeling of Mazda’s crossover series, starting with the sub-compact CX-30, compact CX-50, plus a mid-size CX-70 waiting in the wings for an early 2024 debut. The CX-90 replaces the credible (but smaller than rivals) CX-9 three-row wagon, with a rendition that has no fewer than eleven trims and models stretching from the base Select, starting at $40,970, to our top Premium Plus sample, stickering for $61,920.
Buyers can choose between eight, seven or six-passenger interior configurations with the slightly longer CX-90 now allowing real adults to fit in the third row. Cargo space behind the upright rear seats remains confined yet expansive when you lower any of the split rear seating arrangements.
The real gain is the length of the chassis — now out to 122.8-inches — sweeping ahead of its primary rivals Telluride, Palisade, Pilot and Highlander. Part of this is necessitated by the in-line engine, which is mounted longitudally rather than transversely as in the former CX-9. Mazda wanted a wider track and different suspension pieces up front — double wishbone independent layout now—while the rear retains a customary multi-link setup. The CX-90 has a tighter turning radius than the CX-9, despite being several hundred pounds heavier and wider.
On the beaten tarmac, the CX-90 did not demonstrate any advantages over its rivals. The suspension audibly clomped over broken surfaces, like a recent Volvo (top trim includes 21-inch wheels), while the steering feel is notably heavier than the class sales leaders. The cabin is hushed on the highway, with graceful handling complimenting the otherwise average ride dynamics.
Where the Mazda exhibited gains was fuel economy, as the turbocharged in-line six engine produced strong acceleration and indicated fuel mileage hovering around 30 mpg during its wet visit — just ahead of its 23/28/25-mpg EPA ratings. Base Select models use a 280-horsepower version of the SkyActive 3.3-liter turbo-engine, while Turbo S renditions ramp power up to 340 horsepower on premium fuel, or 319 horsepower on regular gas. A plug-in hybrid powertrain, with a four-cylinder engine that makes 323 horsepower and delivers up to 26-miles of EV range, is also available.
Inside, the Premium Plus trim shows that Mazda is shooting higher — perhaps aiming for Acura, BMW, Audi and Volvo, with contrasting leather surfaces and a suede dash that is decidedly more upscale than any Mazda cars from your youth. Heated and cooled seating as well as a convenient climate control panel make for swift selections and easy operations. The rotary controller on the crowded console for the audio/entertainment screen does not.
The shift lever for the new 8-speed automatic requires the driver to squeeze the forward button, slide the lever to the right, and then select a gear. Again, more steps than necessary and for what drivers are used to. Mazda also chose a different strategy with the transmission, using a wet-clutch design rather than a torque converter. Drivers won’t even notice, as the shifts are seamless and the design obviously creates more efficiency, as the CX-90, apparently, beats all of its rivals by 2 to 4 mpg.
During the Mazda’s visit, VW CEO Thomas Schafer stated that using touch sensitive controls in his brand’s dash “did a lot of damage to its customer relations.” Perhaps other automakers will realize that rapidly rising consumer quality complaints are directly related to some of these troubling interfaces.
Several viewers commented that the Mazda looked like a Volvo XC-90, which may or may not be intentional. In Platinum White Metallic Paint ($595 extra), the similarity in body shape and contour is unmistakable.
Content is similar to the Volvo in top trim, with all of the new electronic driving aids available plus the many features buyers expect in the elevated prices at the top; Bose premium audio, panoramic roof, active driving aid options, front and rear parking sensors, hands-free power liftgate, quilted Nappa leather, power tilt/telescoping steering wheel and much more. Second-row seating slides forward to aid third row access, while rear sunshades hide the sun and unwanted viewers.
Almost 1.5-million three-row crossovers were sold in the American market last year, a profitable segment that currently defines each brand’s prominence in the industry more so than compact cars. Mazda is aiming to get a much bigger bite of this apple with the all-new CX-90.
Tim Plouff has been reviewing automobiles for over 20 years.