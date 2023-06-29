On the Road Review

For consumers undecided about which new pickup truck to buy, there are now three distinct sizes to choose from. At the top are the plethora of full-size pickup trucks from the usual suspects — Ford, GM, Stellantis, along with peripheral players Toyota and Nissan. At the bottom are emerging compact entrants like Ford’s Maverick, available with a hybrid powertrain, as well as Hyundai’s clever Santa Cruz. These models hue closer to the size of the original compact trucks that buyers might have purchased three to four decades ago, albeit with a lot more frills today.

In the middle is a rapidly expanding mid-size segment, dominated by Toyota’s Tacoma. Nissan remodeled its aging Frontier last year, seen here in top PRO-4X trim ($30,525 base price, $46,380 as reviewed), while the GM twins — Colorado and Canyon — got significant upgrades this year. Ford’s Ranger gets re-done later this fall, along with the Tacoma, while Ram is expected to release a new mid-size offering early next year. Jeep’s popular Gladiator and Honda’s Ridgeline round out the segment.

Recommended for you